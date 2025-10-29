Last 10 places at M18 EHF EURO 2026 up for grabs

The 2026 tournament will be the second edition of the M18 EHF EURO featuring 24 teams. The top two teams in each group of the Qualification Tournaments will join the 14 teams which have pre-qualified: Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Portugal, defending champions Sweden, Serbia, Austria, the Faroe Islands, France, Slovenia and Norway. The teams already qualified as well as the seeding for the Qualification Tournaments were determined based on the current four-year ranking in the men’s Younger Age Category.
Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo and the Netherlands are all playing for their first-ever place at the M18 EHF EURO. Luxembourg and Türkiye have each participated once before; Luxembourg's sole appearance was back in 2001, while Türkiye played in 2006.
All third-ranked teams at the qualification tournaments as well as the three best fourth-ranked teams will play the M18 EHF Championship I 2026, while the remaining two fourth-ranked sides will play the M18 EHF Championship II 2026.
The M18 EHF EURO 2026 will take place between 29 July and 9 August 2026.
Photos © Luigi Canu, Marcin Gadomski