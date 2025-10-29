Last 10 places at M18 EHF EURO 2026 up for grabs

Last 10 places at M18 EHF EURO 2026 up for grabs

29 October 2025

The Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 Qualification Tournaments throw off on Friday 31 October, with 10 places at the final tournament at stake.

The 20 teams participating are divided into five groups of four, each playing a round-robin tournament to decide those which will qualify for the final tournament. 

Italy, Romania, Türkiye and Kosovo play group A in Cankaya/Ankara, Türkiye. Group B is hosted by Switzerland, welcoming Poland, Latvia and Cyprus to Schafffhausen. 

Sala in Slovakia is the venue for group C, where the hosts play alongside Montenegro, Ukraine and the Netherlands; group D matches take place in Luxembourg, with North Macedonia, Greece, Finland and Luxembourg the contestants. 

Finally, group E is hosted in Klaipeda, Lithuania, and features Czechia, Israel and Estonia alongside the host nation. 

All matches can be watched live on EHFTV through the purchase of a tournament pass.

The 2026 tournament will be the second edition of the M18 EHF EURO featuring 24 teams. The top two teams in each group of the Qualification Tournaments will join the 14 teams which have pre-qualified: Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Portugal, defending champions Sweden, Serbia, Austria, the Faroe Islands, France, Slovenia and Norway. The teams already qualified as well as the seeding for the Qualification Tournaments were determined based on the current four-year ranking in the men’s Younger Age Category.

Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo and the Netherlands are all playing for their first-ever place at the M18 EHF EURO. Luxembourg and Türkiye have each participated once before; Luxembourg's sole appearance was back in 2001, while Türkiye played in 2006. 

All third-ranked teams at the qualification tournaments as well as the three best fourth-ranked teams will play the M18 EHF Championship I 2026, while the remaining two fourth-ranked sides will play the M18 EHF Championship II 2026.

The M18 EHF EURO 2026 will take place between 29 July and 9 August 2026.

 

Photos © Luigi Canu, Marcin Gadomski

