Last 10 places at M18 EHF EURO 2026 up for grabs

The 20 teams participating are divided into five groups of four, each playing a round-robin tournament to decide those which will qualify for the final tournament.

Italy, Romania, Türkiye and Kosovo play group A in Cankaya/Ankara, Türkiye. Group B is hosted by Switzerland, welcoming Poland, Latvia and Cyprus to Schafffhausen.

Sala in Slovakia is the venue for group C, where the hosts play alongside Montenegro, Ukraine and the Netherlands; group D matches take place in Luxembourg, with North Macedonia, Greece, Finland and Luxembourg the contestants.

Finally, group E is hosted in Klaipeda, Lithuania, and features Czechia, Israel and Estonia alongside the host nation.

All matches can be watched live on EHFTV through the purchase of a tournament pass.