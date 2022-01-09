Group A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 38:30 (20:13)

the Hungarian team performed better in offence and backed up with strong defence

both teams performed well in the first 15 minute, the home team took control after a number of saves by Zsófi Szemerey

Besancon had trouble in offence and made technical faults. Their leading players were captain Pauline Robert, and Audrey Dembele. Both scored five goals

A 5:0 run by Mosonmagyarovari in the first half were decisive for the end result. Besancon tried to keep up, but could only close the gap to four goals

Gabriella Tóth and Noémi Pásztor scored 13 goals together; in total 10 out of 13 players scored tonight

Perfect connection



Motherson Mosonmagyarovari had great support in the stands even though they were not playing in their home arena but gave their fans lots to cheer. They showed team and fighting spirit from the start and even the youngest players got their chance on the court.



However, three players stood out. Centreback Gabriella Tóth and line player Noémi Pásztor enjoyed a great connection. The pair were at their best and showed why are they among their leading players.



Twenty-five-year-old Tóth scored six times while Pásztor had a perfect night with seven goals without a miss.



Goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey made 11 saves, with 30 per cent save efficiency, most of them at key points of the match.