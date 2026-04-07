Handball is full of family affairs — in many different constellations. Father and son (like David and Ian Barrufet), brothers (like Guillaume and Bertrand Gilles or Nikola and Luka Karabatic), father and two sons (like Talant, Dani and Alex Dujshebaev), sisters (like Kristine and Katrine Lunde), mother and daughter (like Andrea and Emily Bölk) or father, daughter and sons (like Gino, Inger, Kay and Jorn Smits).

But then, three sisters in the same team — even more so, in the national team?

Belgium can count on Nele, Lotte and Emma Antonissen, three sisters from Antwerp. Emma is in the goal, Lotte on the left wing, and Nele is the centre back.

And Nele Antonissen is not only the top scorer of her team, but the overall top scorer of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers so far, with 43 goals in four matches — a fact she wasn’t aware of.

“Of course, I knew that I scored a lot of goals but had not checked the overall stats. This is really great to know,” says the 29-year-old centre back, who has been playing outside Belgium for 11 years — first in the Netherlands for V&L and Dalfsen, now in France for Handball Plan des Cuques.