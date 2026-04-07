When Germany and Belgium meet again in round 6 on Sunday, IHF World Championship silver medallist Xenia Smits will not be on the court as she is on maternity leave.
Against North Macedonia, her sister Munia Smits was one of the driving forces of Belgium, but she tore ligaments in her knee two weeks ago in a league match in Germany.
“She was such a great help four our team. This injury is very hard and sad for Munia in the first place, but also for our team of course,” says Nele Antonissen.
Without her, it will be harder to take a point against Slovenia, but “our strength is the team spirit. Even when we were well behind against Germany, we still continued fighting. We never give up,” says Nele Antonissen, who hopes for the same fan support that helped them beat North Macedonia in March.
Despite the away defeat in North Macedonia, their win at home can still be pivotal for Belgium, who hope for a direct spot in the EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers without the hassle of having to go through qualification phase 1 again.
With several young players developing in foreign leagues and gaining international experience, the Belgian side hope for a further improvement. Like the men’s national did, when they sensationally made it to the 2021 World Championship and caused a kind of handball euphoria at home.
“This was an exceptional moment for handball in Belgium,” says Nele Antonissen. “So, it is our dream in the future to also qualify for a major tournament — and then to continue at that level.”