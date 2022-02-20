Mosonmagyarovari end debut campaign with a win
Mosonmagyarovari closed their European journey with a clear win over Lokomotiva. The Hungarian team was superior from the beginning until the final buzzer. Young Lokomotiva, still dealing with the absence of some players, couldn’t keep up and say goodbye to the EHF European League Women without a single point earned.
Group A
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 28:24 (15:7)
- there was no surprise in the match, as Mosonmagyarovari held the lead from the beginning, their biggest being 12 in the 47th minute
- Lokomotiva had a big problem in offence, especially in the first half where they couldn’t find a solution for Mosonmagyarovari’s strong defence
- the Croatian team closed the gap in the last ten minutes of the match, trailing by five and ending the day with a four-goal deficit
- nine out of 12 total players scored for Mosonmagyarovari, Eszter Tóth was top scorer with seven goals
- Zsófi Szemerey and Kitty Mistina were very good between the posts, having 17 saves in total for the Hungarian team; as well as Lena Ivancok and Lucija Bešen on the Croatian side with 12 saves
Good debut for Mosonmagyarovari
The debut season for Mosonmagyarovari maybe didn’t go as desired. However, Janos Gyurka can be proud of his team. The Hungarian squad was in a fight for a quarter-final spot until round 5 and despite having problems and even playing matches with a reduced roster, they were giving their best. The club founded in 2014 now eyes the domestic championship where they are currently the fifth-ranked team.
We wanted to finish our series of matches in the EHF League with a victory and positive feelings. In the first 30 minutes, our defence was strong and the strong blast of goals gave us an irreversible advantage, but in the second half we let our discipline loose, I would like to improve that.
Even today's match was missed by many of our key players, so we let younger and inexperienced players play, that is why we couldn't keep up with the home team.