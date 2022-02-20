Mosonmagyarovari end debut campaign with a win

Group A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 28:24 (15:7)

there was no surprise in the match, as Mosonmagyarovari held the lead from the beginning, their biggest being 12 in the 47th minute

Lokomotiva had a big problem in offence, especially in the first half where they couldn’t find a solution for Mosonmagyarovari’s strong defence

the Croatian team closed the gap in the last ten minutes of the match, trailing by five and ending the day with a four-goal deficit

nine out of 12 total players scored for Mosonmagyarovari, Eszter Tóth was top scorer with seven goals

Zsófi Szemerey and Kitty Mistina were very good between the posts, having 17 saves in total for the Hungarian team; as well as Lena Ivancok and Lucija Bešen on the Croatian side with 12 saves

Good debut for Mosonmagyarovari

The debut season for Mosonmagyarovari maybe didn’t go as desired. However, Janos Gyurka can be proud of his team. The Hungarian squad was in a fight for a quarter-final spot until round 5 and despite having problems and even playing matches with a reduced roster, they were giving their best. The club founded in 2014 now eyes the domestic championship where they are currently the fifth-ranked team.