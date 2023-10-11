New Kristianstad man Victor Kløve has big ambitions
The 21-year-old left back, Victor Kløve, has gone through his handball upbringing and his first senior years in Danish handball. Now a new adventure awaits him in Sweden, as the club jersey on his shoulders of Danish side Aalborg Handball has been replaced by that of IFK Kristianstad this season.
Does the name Victor Kløve conjure up images in your head? Then it is probably because you have followed the young player in the EHF Champions League with Aalborg Handball over the past few seasons.
In the 2023/24 season, you can look forward to seeing Kløve put on show again, but this time for Swedish IFK Kristianstad, who will soon be turning out on the EHF European League stage.
Although now there’s a new club badge on his chest and competition logo on his sleeve, it is the exact same player underneath. The change from one club to another is a choice that Kløve has made regarding his playing time – but that does not imply that Aalborg means less to him now.
"Aalborg Handball still means a lot to me, but at the same time, I could also see that there were some big stars on their way to the club, who could make it a little difficult for me. With the ambitions that I have in terms of handball, I saw the best opportunity in joining a new club, where there is the prospect of more playing time. And when IFK Kristianstad showed up as a possibility – and it’s a club with a lot of history also in the EHF Champions League – I'm actually really happy that it was IFK Kristianstad, when it wasn't supposed to be Aalborg".
The club and the history remind me of Aalborg in many ways, I think, so I'm just happy about that
"It's always great to be allowed to play in Europe. We have been used to that in Aalborg, so I know how cool and exciting it is. I am delighted that we are also allowed to do that here at IFK Kristianstad. So, it is clear that we have entered a pool where all the clubs are competing for the championship in their respective leagues, so that makes the task a little more difficult. But I don't doubt for a second that we can reach a level where we can tease them all".
"I also hope and believe that we can qualify from the group matches. At least that is our clear goal. I don't think any of us are afraid to take on those we've been grouped with. So, I'm just looking forward to playing and presenting myself - and not least the club – in front of everyone in Europe - and to show that we're on our way back to the top here at IFK Kristianstad," asserted the confident player.
Fierce opposition from day one
When the calendar says October 17 at 18:45, the whistle will sound on IFK Kristianstad and Victor Kløve's first EHF European League match of this season. Top German side Rhein Neckar-Löwen awaits here. It is a team that, together with Portuguese SL Benfica and French HBC Nantes, creates a dynamite pool in group A, with many international handball players. It is precisely this challenge that Kløve is looking forward to taking on.
"Without belittling SL Benfica, I might think that HBC Nantes and Rhein-Neckar Löwen are the two most difficult opponents in our group. So those are probably the two biggest competitors. But I'm looking forward to meeting all three of them. These are going to be some exciting matches. It will be insanely cool to play," said Kløve with great excitement in his voice.
Experienced youngster with the EHF Champions League in his CV
Despite being only 21 years old, Kløve is ready to use the experience he has already gained after his first few years at Aalborg Handball.
It is clear that I have had a lot of great experiences with Aalborg, and I feel that I have gradually gained a lot of experience because I have been in many different situations and in many different matches. I have also been surrounded by some players who have tried a lot of things in their careers, so I feel well-equipped to be in the EHF European League
Although he previously played in the EHF Champions League for Kløve, and now it’s the EHF European League, he does not see a big difference when things have to be decided on the pitch.
"I don't think it will be that much different playing the EHF European League than the EHF Champions League, especially because of the opponents we have had. So, it will be a foreign tournament like any other, where you will go to the steel. It's special to play in Europe, it's one of the best things you can do. Whether it's called the EHF Champions League or the EHF European League, I think it is not going to make a big difference to us.”
Photos credit: IFK Kristianstad