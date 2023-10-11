Does the name Victor Kløve conjure up images in your head? Then it is probably because you have followed the young player in the EHF Champions League with Aalborg Handball over the past few seasons.

In the 2023/24 season, you can look forward to seeing Kløve put on show again, but this time for Swedish IFK Kristianstad, who will soon be turning out on the EHF European League stage.

Although now there’s a new club badge on his chest and competition logo on his sleeve, it is the exact same player underneath. The change from one club to another is a choice that Kløve has made regarding his playing time – but that does not imply that Aalborg means less to him now.

"Aalborg Handball still means a lot to me, but at the same time, I could also see that there were some big stars on their way to the club, who could make it a little difficult for me. With the ambitions that I have in terms of handball, I saw the best opportunity in joining a new club, where there is the prospect of more playing time. And when IFK Kristianstad showed up as a possibility – and it’s a club with a lot of history also in the EHF Champions League – I'm actually really happy that it was IFK Kristianstad, when it wasn't supposed to be Aalborg".