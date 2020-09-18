Time to #BeActive with the European Week of Sport

The #BeActive European Week of Sport 2020 will take place on 23-30 September and the European Handball Federation continues to be a key partner in the campaign which helps tackle the inactivity crisis by encouraging Europeans to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

Since its launch in 2015, the week of sport has involved 55 million people from 42 countries, taking part in a total of 135,700 events across Europe.

The EHF’s involvement has grown over the years and has once again called upon national federations to host events as part of the European Open Week of Handball as we strive to involve as many handball players, children, parents and teachers as possible in handball-related activities.

Get involved

A number of member federations will host events throughout the week, which can be found among the complete list of events here.

EHF Activities Facebook page will be the hub for handball events, including a live digital workout designed to suit handball players of all levels on 25 September which can be done at home, on the beach, or wherever you wish.

Another opportunity to get involved with the campaign at home is to show off your #BeActive moves. Post a picture or video on Instagram with your favourite and most creative sporting move along with #BeActive and #HandballatHome. The best posts will be featured as part of the #BeActive night on 26 September.

The EHF stays active

The staff working at the EHF Office in Vienna have been practising what they preach this summer by embracing the #BeActive spirit and hitting the sand to display their ball skills in a friendly beach handball match.

49 members of staff also recently completed the Virgin Pulse Global Challenge, a 100-day challenge to improve both physical and psychological health, comprising five modules that highlight key areas for leading a healthy and active lifestyle.