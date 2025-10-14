New start, new format, and many new coaches in EHF EURO Cup
For the third time, the Women’s EHF EURO Cup will take place alongside to the EHF EURO Qualifiers, but this time in a new format. As five countries (Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye) will host the Women's EHF EURO 2026 final tournament in December 2026, the EHF EURO Cup 2026 was extended to eight participants, split into two groups. Besides the organisers, the three medallists from the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 — Norway (champions), Denmark (silver) and Hungary (bronze) are part of the EHF EURO Cup.
Nora Mørk is back in the squad. She has had a strong start to the season with Esbjerg and is ready to return to the national team. The line players are especially happy to have Nora back! We will make a few adjustments to the squad after the match against Romania; some of the players will not travel to Slovakia. Instead, a few players from the "recruit team" will get the opportunity in that match.
The matches against Czechia and Türkiye are games we obviously need to win. But they’re also matches we’ll use to sharpen ourselves ahead of the World Championship. We only have five games this autumn before the tournament begins, so these matches are crucial for building team cohesion and getting everyone aligned on our tactical plans.
It’s one of the best, but also one of the toughest, challenges ahead of us. We are facing top world medallists and teams that regularly play at the very highest level. For us, it’s both preparation for the World Championship and a continuation of our journey to keep improving.
We met the Turkish team at the EHF EURO not so long ago, so we know what to expect from them. We will prepare thoroughly and we will for sure try new formations as we are ahead of the World Championship and this is a great opportunity for practice.