New start, new format, and many new coaches in EHF EURO Cup

EHF / Björn Pazen
14 October 2025, 12:00

For the third time, the Women’s EHF EURO Cup will take place alongside to the EHF EURO Qualifiers, but this time in a new format. As five countries (Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye) will host the Women's EHF EURO 2026 final tournament in December 2026, the EHF EURO Cup 2026 was extended to eight participants, split into two groups. Besides the organisers, the three medallists from the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 — Norway (champions), Denmark (silver) and Hungary (bronze) are part of the EHF EURO Cup.

After six rounds, the competition will culminate in a final tournament (from 21 to 27 September 2026) for the first time. The two group winners and runners-up qualify for this event, carried out in a FINAL4 format. In the first round, all three EHF EURO 2024 medallists have home matches. European champions Norway are also the defending champions of the EHF EURO Cup.

GROUP 1

Norway vs Romania

Wednesday 15 October, 18:15 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Norway are out to extend their impressive EHF EURO Cup record, as they have won all of their previous 12 matches in this competition and won the trophy twice
  • both head coaches have their first official matches with their teams: Ole Gustav Gjekstad as the successor to Thorir Hergeirsson for Norway, while Ovidiu Mihăilă has taken over from Florentin Pena for Romania
  • Nora Mørk (after maternity leave) and Vilde Ingstad are making their comebacks to the Norwegian team after winning gold at the Paris Olympic Games, while Kari Dale Brattsett is out due to maternity leave
  • at EHF EURO 2024, Norway won their tenth trophy, while Romania finished in 11th place

Nora Mørk is back in the squad. She has had a strong start to the season with Esbjerg and is ready to return to the national team. The line players are especially happy to have Nora back! We will make a few adjustments to the squad after the match against Romania; some of the players will not travel to Slovakia. Instead, a few players from the "recruit team" will get the opportunity in that match.

Ole Gustav Gjekstad
Head coach, Norway

Poland vs Slovakia

Thursday 16 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • both sides will be co-hosts of a Women’s EHF EURO for the first time, but have played hosts to Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments in the past
  • at EHF EURO 2024, Poland finished in ninth position, while the Slovaks were 24th and last in the rankings
  • at European championships, the two sides have never faced each other before
  • Spaniard Jorge Duenas will steer Slovakia on the way to EHF EURO 2026, while Norwegian Arne Senstad is Poland’s head coach, assisted by former EHF Champions League winner and IHF Player of the Year, compatriot Heidi Løke
  • while Poland qualified for the 2025 World Championship in Germany and the Netherlands by winning the play-offs against North Macedonia, Slovakia were eliminated by Switzerland in the play-offs

GROUP 2

Denmark vs Czechia

Wednesday 15 October, 20:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • like Poland and Slovakia, Denmark and Czechia both have their first-ever appearance in the EHF EURO Cup
  • Denmark have three EHF EURO trophies on their tally and were silver medallists in both 2022 and 2024, losing the final against Norway on both occasions
  • in their last three EHF EURO participations in 2018, 2020 and 2024, Czechia finished in 15th place
  • two former EHF Champions League coaches clash in this duel: Helle Thomsen for Denmark and Tomas Hlavaty for Czechia. Thomsen (assisted by Bojana Popovic) took over from Jesper Jensen (now at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), while Hlavaty was appointed in February 2025 as the successor to Bent Dahl, alongside Daniel Curda
  • Czech team captain and all-time top scorer Marketa Jerabkova plays for Danish side Ikast Håndbold
  • Thomsen invited 26 players for the international week, but only 14 of them have been selected for both EHF EURO Cup matches
  • Denmark qualified directly for the 2025 World Championships; Czechia beat Ukraine twice in the play-offs to qualify

The matches against Czechia and Türkiye are games we obviously need to win. But they’re also matches we’ll use to sharpen ourselves ahead of the World Championship. We only have five games this autumn before the tournament begins, so these matches are crucial for building team cohesion and getting everyone aligned on our tactical plans.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, Denmark
It’s one of the best, but also one of the toughest, challenges ahead of us. We are facing top world medallists and teams that regularly play at the very highest level. For us, it’s both preparation for the World Championship and a continuation of our journey to keep improving.
Daniel Curda
Head coach, Czechia

Hungary vs. Türkiye

Thursday 16 October, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • as co-hosts of EHF EURO 2024, Hungary took part in the previous edition of the EHF EURO Cup, finishing second behind Norway with four victories and two defeats
  • at EHF EURO 2024, Hungary were defeated by Norway again, in the semi-finals, but then beat France in the bronze medal match
  • Türkiye played their maiden EHF EURO in 2024, took their very first point with a draw against North Macedonia (25:25) and finished in 20th — in the preliminary round in Debrecen, they lost their very first EHF EURO match 24:30 against Hungary
  • Hungary qualified for the 2025 World Championships as EHF EURO bronze medallists, Türkiye failed to join them after defeat in the play-offs to Austria

We met the Turkish team at the EHF EURO not so long ago, so we know what to expect from them. We will prepare thoroughly and we will for sure try new formations as we are ahead of the World Championship and this is a great opportunity for practice.
Zsófi Szemerey
Goalkeeper, Hungary

Main photo © Beate Oma Dahle / NTB

