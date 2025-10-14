Nora Mørk is back in the squad. She has had a strong start to the season with Esbjerg and is ready to return to the national team. The line players are especially happy to have Nora back! We will make a few adjustments to the squad after the match against Romania; some of the players will not travel to Slovakia. Instead, a few players from the "recruit team" will get the opportunity in that match.





Ole Gustav Gjekstad Head coach, Norway