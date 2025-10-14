Six Thursday matches wrap up round 1 of qualifiers

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
14 October 2025, 11:30

A day after the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers opened, the remaining six matches in round 1 are scheduled for Thursday (16 October) as 12 more teams join the fight for the tickets to the final tournament, which will be played in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Türkiye. Thursday's schedule includes four teams that have won EHF EURO medas in the past — the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and Spain.

GROUP 2

Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina

Thursday 16 October, 19:15 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Switzerland played just twice at the EHF EURO final tournament
  • they finished 14th in 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro; and 12th in 2024 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland
  • Bosnia Herzegovina are still waiting for their first EHF EURO participation, playing their sixth qualifiers edition now
  • the Bosnians came through qualification phase 1, where they defeated both Estonia (31:20)and Great Britain (25:15) in group 1
  • the teams have never faced each other in competitive matches

20251014 EURO Q Preview Quote SUI
The match against Bosnia Herzegovina marks the start of an important phase for us, with the European Championship Qualifiers and later the World Championship. We are excited to see where we stand as a team and look forward to giving our best performance in front of our home crowd.
Kerstin Kündig
Centre back, Switzerland
20251014 EURO Q Preview Quote BIH
It’s going to be a very tough match. We coming into this camp with a weakened squad — we can’t count on all of our players, and some of those who are here are dealing with injuries. Switzerland are a very strong team, so it will be a big challenge for us and for our young squad. But I believe the players will give their maximum on the pitch.
Adnan Bašić
Head coach, Bosnia Herzegovina

Netherlands vs Italy

Thursday 16 October, 19:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Netherlands qualified for the last six EHF EURO tournaments and 10 in total, winning silver at Sweden 2016 and bronze at France 2018
  • the Dutch team finished sixth in the last three editions of the tournament — in 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Italy are yet to qualify for their maiden EHF EURO
  • the Netherlands won five of six mutual encounters with Italy in the past, only losing an EHF EURO 1996 qualifier (17:13)
  • their most recent competitive encounters took place at the EHF EURO 2014 qualifiers, with the Dutch side winning 28:13 and 24:20

20251014 EURO Q Preview Quote NED
We want to play a good game for our home crowd on Thursday, in which we want to play fast above all else. The goal is to start the European Championship qualifying series as well as possible.
Lois Abbingh
Left back and team captain, the Netherlands
20251014 EURO Q Preview Quote ITA
The Netherlands are a team that need no introduction. They have a super-fast game and very strong individual players. Our primary goal will be to play a very strong defence and try to give our best in attack. We have a young team that is trying to improve at international level, so our goal will be to give it our all.
Francesca Luchin
Goalkeeper, Italy

GROUP 3

Germany vs North Macedonia

Thursday 16 October, 19:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Germany have participated in each of the 16 EHF EURO tournaments, with the second place in the inaugural edition in 1994 still their best result
  • the Germans finished seventh in the last three EHF EURO editions — in 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • North Macedonia took part in the EHF EURO tournaments seven times, and the 18th place in 2024 was their lowest-ever position
  • the teams have faced each other nine times, and Germany won eight games, while North Macedonia claimed just one victory
  • they last met in competitive matches at the EHF EURO 2014 qualification, when Germany won both times, 23:21 and 31:16

20251014 EURO Q Preview Text

GROUP 5

Serbia vs Lithuania

Thursday 16 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Serbia were part of each of the last 10 editions of the EHF EURO, starting from 2006
  • fourth place at Serbia 2012 is Serbia’s best result, while the 21st position from 2024 is their lowest-ever ranking
  • Lithuania's only participation at EHF EURO dates back to 1996, when they ranked 13th
  • Lithuania came through qualification phase 2 of the EHF EURO 2026, defeating Bulgaria (27:23) and Malta (39:8) in group 2
  • it will be the first competitive match between Serbia and Lithuania

20251014 EURO Q Preview Quote LTU
We have the goal and the dream to be in a major competition. This is what we want and what we are working for. We can’t be afraid to assume this goal. Will it be easy? No! We are in the hardest group (according to last season's rankings), but if we don’t succeed, we will be much closer to the EHF EURO after this qualification tournament.
Silva Herlander
Head coach, Lithuania

Sweden vs Ukraine

Thursday 16 October, 18:10 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden have missed just two EHF EURO editions, in 1998 and 2000; they won silver in 2010 and bronze in 2024
  • the Scandinavians ranked fifth in the two most recent competitions in 2022 and 2024
  • Ukraine participated in 12 editions of the tournament; in 2024, they played at EHF EURO after a 10-year break, ranking 23rd
  • they have met nine times in competitive matches, with Sweden winning six games, and Ukraine three
  • they last faced off in the 2021 World Championship qualification play-off, as Sweden won in Ukraine 28:14 before suffering a 25:22 defeat at home

Tomas Axner
We are really looking forward to kicking off the European Championship Qualifiers. Of course, we have great respect for our opponents, but at the same time, we know that we are the favourites in both matches and we are obviously going for four points this week.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden

GROUP 6

Spain vs Greece

Thursday 16 October, 20:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Spain have been part of 13 EHF EURO tournaments, earning bronze medals twice, in 2008 and 2014
  • in 2024, the Spanish team finished 13th, equalling their lowest ranking in history
  • Greece are yet to secure a spot at their first EHF EURO tournament
  • Spain have won all seven competitive matches against Greece
  • their last meeting took place in September 2019, when the Spanish side claimed a 33:18 home win in the EHF EURO 2020 qualification

Ambros Martin
It will be the first official appearance for several players in the national team. We have a very young squad, and although they do not yet have extensive experience in major tournaments, we believe they have developed considerably and improved significantly thanks to the excellent work being done within their clubs. This growth should be reflected in our performance during these upcoming matches.
Ambros Martin
Head coach, Spain

photos © Marco Wolf / DHB (main); EHF archive (in-text)

