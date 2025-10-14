“For sure, people know how we play and what we are able to do. But we are a very young team, most of us are between 21 and 25 and we have a lot of room for progress,” confirms the 20-year-old right back.

How can Sporting, then, keep on surprising their opponents and keep on winning games? “We can not change everything, and we must not, actually. Because what we do is good. We have to work hard every day, do better every day but also remain true to ourselves. The way we play is who we are and we can not deny ourselves.”

The young left-handed player has been touted as the next big thing for quite a few seasons now. Costa created havoc in the 2022/23 season, when he scored 97 goals — including 12 the qualification round — in the EHF European League, even though Sporting went out in the quarter-finals.