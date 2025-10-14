Kiko Costa: "We all need to keep playing with a smile on our face"
Last season was quite a surreal one for Sporting Clube de Portugal. The Portuguese club, for their first season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League since 2019/20, took everyone by storm and reached the quarter-finals. But while the surprise effect played to its maximum, things have evolved. Opponents have started studying the Portuguese players, maybe they now feel the need to deliver and to confirm? Francisco 'Kiko' Costa speaks ahead of the Match of the Week in round 5 on Thursday (at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV) against One Veszprém HC.
Remember the atmosphere in the arena for that game last season? I expect the same on Thursday. Even if we played terrible against Nantes last week, our fans cheered us up through the game. It is an important match, we don’t want to lose three in a row, but with our fans, we feel like we are so much stronger.