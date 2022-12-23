Newbies in Europe looking for experience

Main facts

It is the first time ever that Fana Håndball Elite joins an international competition

Earlier this year the Norwegian club got a new president in Bjørn Thømt

The club hasn’t yet won a title in any league

Two captains have been chosen for the team; Marit Ova Bøyum and Celine Solstad

One goal down

Since it is the first time ever Fana is participating in EHF European League, their goal was originally to qualify for the group phase. As they have already achieved the first goal, they are setting themselves for another goal.

“Before the season our main objective was to qualify for the EHF European League. Now that we have qualified, we set further goals. Although it is our first time qualified, we are going to be competitive. It is in our DNA to try to win every match we play. If we don`t succeed with that, we always try to learn from the experience. And put ourselves in position to win the next game,” coach Erlend Lyssand tells.

Winning games are one thing, but another thing is the importance of being a part of a tournament like the EHF European League Women.

“For the club it is great to be a part of the big stage in Europe. Only five years ago we played in the second league in Norway. It has been a clear objective for the club to develop young local players. So, it is good for the young players to see that it is possible to get all the way in Fana,” Lyssand makes clear.

Under the spotlight: Marit Ova Bøyum

Since Marit Ova Bøyum is one of the captains of the team, we zoom right in on her attitude towards having to play the group phase of the EHF European League Women. If you ask if the co-captain has motivation for the tournament the answer is clear;

“We have already reached our first target - to reach the group phase. This is our first time in the qualification and we are very happy that we now can play against European teams.

We have an objective to put ourselves in position to win every match, and that also includes EHF European League. EHF European league is a new challenge for us that gives motivation and opportunities for further development. We hope our participation creates an increased interest in handball in our hometown Bergen,” she says.

Even though Bøyum and co already reached one of their aims this season they hope to do even better.

“We will be prepared and ready to fight in every match, and our ambition is to do our best to reach the quarter-final”.

Whether Fana reach their new goal or not we will have to wait and see during the upcoming group phase.

Did you know?

Just a few years ago, Fana Håndball Elite would hardly have dared to hope that an advancement to the group stage of the EHF European League this season would be a reality - but here they are.

It is the first time ever that the Norwegian team is involved in any kind of European competition.

If we look back just five years, Fana had just moved up into the premier women's Norwegian league. But just look! Dreams can come true in the blink of an eye.

Arrivals and departures:

Newcomers:

Lina Mossestad (Fyllingen), Marte Haaland (Gneist)

Left the club:

Christine Karlsen Alver (Molde), Henriette Karlsen Risti (Åsane), Cathrine Schøtt (retired), Anna Kallestad (retired)

Past achievements:

Not applicable