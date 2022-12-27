Sola happy to be back in the group phase

Main facts:

the Norwegian club are in group C with DVSC Schaeffler, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and HC Podravka Vegeta

since August 2020 the coaching team has been comprised of Steffen Stormo Stegavik (head coach) and Kjetil Aanestad (assistant coach)

in the EHF European League Women 2021/22 season, Sola reached the quarter-finals for the first time

Sola beat Rocasa Gran Canaria 66:57 on aggregate in qualification round 3 to reach the group phase

Most important question: How significant is Sola's second consecutive participation in the group phase?

For the second year in a row, Sola HK are part of the 16-team group phase in the EHF European League Women.

Last season, the club had a great run in the group phase, where they remained undefeated throughout their six games in group A. While Sola did very well until the quarter-finals, an eight-goal defeat against CS Minaur Baia Mare in the first leg of their quarter-final tie all but ended their hopes of reaching the EHF Finals Women.

For Sola HK's head coach, Steffen Stormo Stegavik, another participation in the group phase of the EHF European League is a positive step for the club.

"We are looking forward to once again being in the group phase of the European League. At first glance at the teams that have qualified this year, it's a higher level than last year.

"For Sola HK, it’s important to be able to get to play in the EHF European League. This makes it possible to keep our good young players longer in the club. Sola wants to be a club where our players get international matches every season," added Stegavik.

Under the spotlight: Martine Wolff

Team captain Martine Wolff is highly motivated ahead of the group phase – and there are several reasons for this.

"Our biggest motivation for this season in the EHF European League is that we get to participate for the second season in a row in the group phase. The team will get the opportunity to achieve more experience this season, and we have a lot of tough and exciting games to come. We are really looking forward to the start of this year's international season," said the 26-year-old line player.

Several teams have already designated one team as favourites for this season’s competition, namely Ikast Håndbold from Denmark. Martine Wolff also views the Danish side as the favourites, but she is hopeful that Sola can reach the quarter-finals again.

"Ikast are favourites. They reached the semi-finals last year in the EHF European League. This season they are at the top of the Danish league, and ahead of both Odense Håndbold and Team Esbjerg.

"We want to recreate what we were able to do last season. To reach the quarter-finals again would be fantastic. Sola will be ready to fight in every game and take as many points we can get," said Sola’s captain.

Did you know?

Sola have a young team which, especially in recent years, has made a positive impression in Norway and in Europe. The average age is as low as 23 years, while most of Sola’s players also come from the local area.

Thus, we are dealing with a local club that does well in terms of considering the big picture and, not least, keeping to the traditions and the local framework. In recent years, the club has shown that you can dream of success with young players. For example, in the Norwegian league, they have won the bronze medal in the last two seasons.

Arrivals and departures:

Newcomers:

Rinka Duijndam (Thüringer HC), Merlinda Qurraj (Flint Tønsberg), Lea Sigtrudur Nilsen (SIF), Guri Fjellstad Nikolaisen (Junkeren), Ine Skartveit Bergsvik

Left the club:

Tonje Haug Lerstad (ES Besancon Feminin), Pia Tomine Gundersen Furu (SIF), Johanna Fossum (Oppsal), Karoline Jensen (Junkeren)

Past achievements:

Norwegian Cup:

Runners-up (1): 2020/21