Plock make it double against Metalurg

After Wisla Plock easily took the points in the first leg of the confrontation on Sunday, the Polish side hosted Metalurg again tonight.

Having travelled with only eight valid court players to Poland, Metalurg were clearly the underdogs tonight.

Before the game, Plock were top of the group, with the maximum twelve points, while Metalurg were last, with only one point.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC Metalurg (MKD) 35:20 (16:10)

• After Sunday’s blowout, Metalurg gave Plock was a much harder resistance in the first half. After fifteen minutes, the hosts were only ahead by three, and at the break they had doubled their advantage, thanks to Niko Mindegia and Lovro Mihic, who scored a combined ten goals.

• The hosts steadily increased their advantage after the break, taking a maximum gap of sixteen goals, which was reduced to fifteen at the final siren.

• Plock now have fourteen points and are five points ahead of Leon, the team currently ranked second.

• Both teams will play again on Saturday, as Plock host Leon and Metalurg play at home against Chekhov.

Martin Serafimov, a bright prospect for Metalurg’s future

Losing two games against Plock in the European League might not necessarily be something to be happy about, but one got a confirmation over the two confrontations, though. Metalurg’s Martin Serafimov, only 21 years old, will be a player to watch in the future. After scoring five in the first leg on Sunday, the right-back netted again eight times today. No doubt he will be one of the main assets for Metalurg over the next few years!