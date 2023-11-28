Next webinar explores ABC's of Strength & Conditioning
The EHF welcomes everyone to the latest in its successful series of webinars on Friday 30 November, 13:00-14:00 CET, when we will explore the topic "ABC's of strength and conditioning".
For expert insight, we will hear from Dragos Luscan, a wellness coach, physical coach and personal trainer who has worked with some of the best teams in handball.
Like all EHF webinars, it is free to attend. All you need to attend is to register here.
Strength and conditioning play a pivotal role in handball, a high-intensity sport that demands peak physical performance from its athletes. From explosive sprints to quick changes in direction, handball players require a unique blend of strength, agility, and endurance. This webinar will delve into the ABC's of strength and conditioning for handball and provide actionable insights to enhance players' abilities and reduce the risk of injuries.
Dragos Luscan has worked with teams including the Romania women's national team, CSM Bucuresti and Dinamo Bucuresti.
"With a deep understanding of the sport and years of experience, I am excited to share my expertise with handball community," he says.
"My approach to strength and conditioning is rooted in practical knowledge and real-world success."
During the webinar, participants can expect to gain:
- Insights into Handball-Specific Training
- Injury Prevention Strategies
- Different strategy between working with Junior and Pro team
- New trends in Handball Conditioning
As usual, Joao Monteiro will be on hand to moderate the discussion, and attendees will be able to ask questions to the expert.
A reminder; register here to attend the webinar, free of charge, on Friday 30 November, 13:00-14:00 CET. Registered participants will also be able to access a recording of the webinar shortly afterwards.