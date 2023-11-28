Next webinar explores ABC's of Strength & Conditioning

Strength and conditioning play a pivotal role in handball, a high-intensity sport that demands peak physical performance from its athletes. From explosive sprints to quick changes in direction, handball players require a unique blend of strength, agility, and endurance. This webinar will delve into the ABC's of strength and conditioning for handball and provide actionable insights to enhance players' abilities and reduce the risk of injuries.

Dragos Luscan has worked with teams including the Romania women's national team, CSM Bucuresti and Dinamo Bucuresti.

"With a deep understanding of the sport and years of experience, I am excited to share my expertise with handball community," he says.

"My approach to strength and conditioning is rooted in practical knowledge and real-world success."

During the webinar, participants can expect to gain:

Insights into Handball-Specific Training

Injury Prevention Strategies

Different strategy between working with Junior and Pro team

New trends in Handball Conditioning

As usual, Joao Monteiro will be on hand to moderate the discussion, and attendees will be able to ask questions to the expert.

A reminder; register here to attend the webinar, free of charge, on Friday 30 November, 13:00-14:00 CET. Registered participants will also be able to access a recording of the webinar shortly afterwards.