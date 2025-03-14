Nikolaj Jacobsen: “It is a privilege to work with such a good team”

Was winning the gold medal at the 2019 World Championship on home ground in Herning the starting point to what followed, because finally Denmark became world champions?

Nikolaj Jacobsen: No. Instead, I think it was actually the EHF EURO 2020 that kickstarted the success. After we got knocked out early in Sweden, we had to look inward and see how we did things. The generational shift also began to come. If we had not been knocked out in 2020, it is not certain we would have started the transition at that time. But it gave us the opportunity to try something new. I began to nominate more young players and give them bigger roles.

Is it easy or hard for a coach, when you only have world-class players in your squad?

Nikolaj Jacobsen: I do not think it is harder with the type of players we have. They are good guys with both feet firmly on the ground. It's about creating good group dynamics around things, so each player understands his role. Then I don't think it is difficult.

Even when your team is leading by 10 or more goals, you are still on fire on the bench — is this hunger of the coach also crucial?

Nikolaj Jacobsen: I think it's because of a common goal we have to constantly improve ourselves and never be satisfied. It starts with me as the boss, to lead by example and live by the principle of always striving to perform even better.