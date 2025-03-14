Nikolaj Jacobsen: “It is a privilege to work with such a good team”

Since 2020, Mathias Gidsel has become the world’s best player. At the 2025 World Championship, the current IHF Player of the Year scored 74 goals, including 10 in the final, to become the top scorer for the fourth major championship (EHF EURO, World Championship and Olympics) in a row. He was named to the All-star Team for the seventh time in a row; the record of six nominations was previously held by handball icon Ivano Balic, who needed 16 years to achieve it. Gidsel was also named MVP for the third time at the last four major tournaments.
The only time he failed to achieve this award was at the EHF EURO 2024, when Denmark won silver and France's Nedim Remili was named MVP. At the same tournament, Gidsel had to share the top scorer crown with Portugal's Martim Costa.
Meanwhile, at both editions of the EHF Excellence Awards so far, Danish players picked up the male MVP of the season titles: back court shooter Simon Pytlick for 2023, goalkeeper Emil Nielsen for 2024.
This week, old rivals France and Denmark clash twice in the EHF EURO Cup Highlight Matches. On Wednesday, France clinched a hard-fought 33:32 victory over Denmark, with Dika Mem scoring the match-winning goal; they meet again in Kolding on Saturday 15 March at 16:00 CET.
Before those duels, eurohandball.com talked to the mastermind behind this success, coach Nikolaj Jacobsen, who has led the Danish side since 2017. For the first couple of years Jacobsen was simultaneously head coach at German club Rhein-Neckar Löwen, but since 2019 his focus has been entirely on Denmark.