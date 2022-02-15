Nexe secure progression with win over Aix

Nexe secured their fifth victory of the season thanks to good defence, a goalkeeper on point and fast breaks.

It earned Nexe a spot in Last 16, but for Aix it is the end of their run in the European League.



Group C



RK Nexe (CRO) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 33:29 (17:12)

PAUC made a good start, however their offensive problems resurfaced again

Mihailo Radovanovic enjoyed 53 per cent save efficiency with seven saves that allowed Nexe to have a five-goal lead by the 17th minute

The home team's biggest lead was seven goals (23:16)

it was an almost different PAUC Handball after 45 minutes. They stepped up their game, with easy goals by Gabriel Loesch and Mike Brasseleur and seven Wesley Pardin's saves to come from seven goals behind to two behind (25:27)

in crucial parts of the match, goalkeeper Radovanovic stepped up again and there were crucial goals from Fahrudin Melic, to decide the match for Nexe

this is Nexe's fifth win this season, while PAUC remain bottom of the group with one point

WATCH: If you look up "composure" in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Fahrudin Melic!

How did the @rk_nexe man stay so cool?? 😎 #ehfel pic.twitter.com/o54nwfYK8b — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 15, 2022

Goalkeepers face off

It was the two goalkeepers, Mihailo Radovanovic and Wesley Pardin, who took the spotlight.



Having been behind Moreno Car and Dominik Kuzmanovic, Radovanovic took his chance between the posts and helped his team reach the Last 16 with 12 saves and 34 per cent efficiency.



At the other end of the court, Pardin's seven saves in 15 minutes helped PAUC close the deficit and lift his team. He finished with 11 saves and 38 per cent efficiency.