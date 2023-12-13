Noémi Pásztor: ”Europe should fear us”

Two seasons ago Mosonmagyarovar finished a surprising third in the Hungarian League, which has set their expectations higher since. With more experience and depth, Mosonmagyarovar are ready to face multiple challenges especially when the calendar gets busy and they have to juggle three different competitions.

“Both the management and the players are expecting the bronze medal in the domestic championship behind Györ and FTC, but we do not want to limit ourselves,” Pásztor adds.

“In the cup, we will work hard to reach the final four weekend, while we want to write history in EHF European League group stage by advancing from it. Naturally, it is easier to say than achieve that, but having seen what our team are capable of, we are full of confidence and we believe in each other. Moreover, with our amazing fans, we want to stay unbeaten at home,” explains the line player.

Mosonmagyarovar are in group D with Costa del Sol Malaga from Spain, SCM Targu Jiu from Romania and Sola HK from Norway. As Pásztor is part of the Hungarian national team competing at the 2023 World Championship she has not had time to take a closer look at their opponents. However, one thing seems to be sure, in this quartet each of the sides has a different game style.

“Malaga are full of smaller, quicker players who play with finesse. Sola are just like any Scandinavian team, which means they run a lot, while Targu Jiu’s style is about physicality. Still, on paper, we should qualify to the next round especially if we can keep six points at home.”