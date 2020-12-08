Nordic power propels Magdeburg to victory

Magdeburg were convincing against their Croatian opponents and won by 28:23 to follow up their victory against Nexe only a week ago.

The win showed that surprise loss by Alingsas did not shake them. Nexe is still trying to find their way in the EHF European League as this is their fourth consecutive loss after a win over Alingsas at the start of the season.

GROUP C

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 28:23 (17:10)

In the first half Mageburg had a high 70% shot efficiency, while Nexe in comparison had 56%

Nexe fought har and, trailed by two in the 22th minute when problems started

Magdeburg had decisive 4-0 run at the end of the first half

not much changed in the second half as Magdeburg held onto their lead, even though their efficiency dropped to 62%, while Nexe remained on 56%

Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson scored six for the home team, while Halil Jaganjac scored seven for Nexe

Nordic power drives the Germans

It’s no surprise Magdeburg runs on Nordic power this season and in tonight’s match it showed again. Dane Michael Damgaard Nielsen had 83 per cent efficiency scoring five times adding two assists on top of that. Iceland’s Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson once more stepped up with six goals in total with another two assists. Both back court players, the pair had solutions for every Nexe defender. When you add Swede Tobias Thulin and Dane Jannick Green to the mix you get 13 saves in total. That’s Nordic power.