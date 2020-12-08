Goalkeeping masterclass helps Kristianstad win again

IFK Kristianstad did not give any chance against Tatran Presov (22:27) and added their fourth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League.

In Slovakia, an amazing game by the inevitable Gustaf Banke with an incredile 17 saves was one of the keys to Kristianstad’s win.

GROUP B

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 22:27 (11:15)

IFK Kristianstad achieved another win against Presov in Group B

Gustaf Banke made 17 saves during the game

Pedro Souza Pacheco was the best scorer of the match and scored six goals for Presov

Tatran Presov has now been defeated in all four games this season

Gustaf Banke built a wall

What a show by Gustaf Banke. The Swedish goalkeeper was undoubtedly the man of the match with 17 saves. Moreover, Adam Nyfjäll and Anton Halen exhibited at a great level too and helped the Swedish team achieve its result.