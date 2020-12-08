EHF European League
Goalkeeping masterclass helps Kristianstad win again
IFK Kristianstad did not give any chance against Tatran Presov (22:27) and added their fourth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League.
In Slovakia, an amazing game by the inevitable Gustaf Banke with an incredile 17 saves was one of the keys to Kristianstad’s win.
GROUP B
Tatran Presov (SVK) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 22:27 (11:15)
- IFK Kristianstad achieved another win against Presov in Group B
- Gustaf Banke made 17 saves during the game
- Pedro Souza Pacheco was the best scorer of the match and scored six goals for Presov
- Tatran Presov has now been defeated in all four games this season
Gustaf Banke built a wall
What a show by Gustaf Banke. The Swedish goalkeeper was undoubtedly the man of the match with 17 saves. Moreover, Adam Nyfjäll and Anton Halen exhibited at a great level too and helped the Swedish team achieve its result.
When you have a victory, it's always a good feeling. But I have a good feeling also with the way how our players played the game. It was a hard away game. I think Tatran showed great character in the game, and we are satisfied with two points.