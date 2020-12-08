Tatran
EHF European League

Goalkeeping masterclass helps Kristianstad win again

EHF / Tiago Nogueira08 December 2020, 22:00
IFK Kristianstad did not give any chance against Tatran Presov (22:27) and added their fourth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League.
In Slovakia, an amazing game by the inevitable Gustaf Banke with an incredile 17 saves was one of the keys to Kristianstad’s win.
GROUP B
Tatran Presov (SVK) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 22:27 (11:15)
  • IFK Kristianstad achieved another win against Presov in Group B
  • Gustaf Banke made 17 saves during the game
  • Pedro Souza Pacheco was the best scorer of the match and scored six goals for Presov
  • Tatran Presov has now been defeated in all four games this season
Gustaf Banke built a wall
What a show by Gustaf Banke. The Swedish goalkeeper was undoubtedly the man of the match with 17 saves. Moreover, Adam Nyfjäll and Anton Halen exhibited at a great level too and helped the Swedish team achieve its result.
When you have a victory, it's always a good feeling. But I have a good feeling also with the way how our players played the game. It was a hard away game. I think Tatran showed great character in the game, and we are satisfied with two points.
Ljubomir Vranjes
IFK Kristianstad head coach
Nimes
Previous Article USAM Nimes win again(st) Sporting to keep Euro dream live
Madge
Next Article Nordic power propels Magdeburg to victory

Latest news

More News