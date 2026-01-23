“They are an essential part of our handball family”

The goal of the interviewing initiative was two-fold — to celebrate diversity and to give Fiona and Helge an experience to treasure.

“Handball is for everyone. And the reason we involve these players is not just to highlight the diversity of the handball family — but to give the players themselves a truly unforgettable moment, one they will carry with them long after the final whistle,” says Gustad.

“At the same time, it allows us to create meaningful value together with our socially responsible partner, REMA 1000 — a sponsor that shares our belief in diversity and stands firmly with us in this work.

“Throughout the year, we actively include Heart league players in different initiatives, not as a symbol, but because they are an essential part of our handball family. We want them to feel seen, valued and proud to belong,” Gustad adds. “That sense of belonging is powerful. It reminds us what sport is really about.

“That is why we also hosted a dedicated youth camp for Heart league players in connection with the European Championship in Oslo — creating memories, friendships and moments of joy that go far beyond the game itself.”

The Heart League is just one of the ways Norway ensures diverse participation in handball. On the website, they invite multicultural groups and the hearing and visibility impaired, as well as featuring a statement on the necessary welcoming of all in the queer community.

In addition, wheelchair handball has been growing in Norway. The national team recently placed sixth at the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025. Gustad says the wheelchair handball national team “plays an important role in strengthening accessibility and visibility for athletes with disabilities.”

Gustad also highlights a yearly event for athletes with intellectual disabilities, the Landsturneringen, organised in collaboration with their national football federation, noting “It’s one of the biggest and most meaningful events we host.”