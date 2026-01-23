“Diversity and inclusion don’t just matter — they shape stronger, better societies”

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
23 January 2026, 09:30

With the close of the preliminary round in Oslo, Norway’s Men’s EHF EURO 2026 co-hosting duties came to an end. It was a memorable stage in the Norwegian capital, with plenty of on-court thrills, more than one team setting a new EHF EURO goal record and a great atmosphere in Unity Arena.

But the EHF EURO 2026 was about more than the action on court for the Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF), which continues to work on progression in all areas — including social sustainability, which we will take a special look at here.

Present in the mixed zone, the dedicated area where players and media come together for post-match interviews, following one of Norway’s games were Fiona Oliversen and Helge Busch Gløtta, members of the REMA 1000 Heart League and of clubs Ull/Kisa and Nordstrand, respectively. The Heart League is designed for anyone with a developmental disability, and Fiona and Helge were engaged as guest reporters, speaking to several of the Norway players.

“The Heart League is the Norwegian Handball Federation’s national inclusion initiative. Its goal is to create safe, joyful arenas where children, youth and adults with various disabilities can experience a sense of achievement, belonging and pure handball joy,” says NHF President Randi Gustad.

“REMA 1000 is the main partner of the league, and their support has allowed it to grow significantly — today there are 78 Heart League teams across the country. A new development from last year is that many top league clubs now have a Heart League team nearby that they collaborate with closely. They train together, support each other and take part in each other’s match days.

“!In several arenas, this has created wonderful moments, for example, when Heart League players are welcomed in to the court on a red carpet, with elite players forming a guard of honour, or when the teams play short showcase matches during elite league breaks to the cheers of a full crowd.

“These collaborations build strong relationships, genuine joy of sport and a powerful sense of community for both the Heart League players and the elite clubs,” Gustad says.

Euro26 France Vs Norway MAL2093 AM

“They are an essential part of our handball family”

The goal of the interviewing initiative was two-fold — to celebrate diversity and to give Fiona and Helge an experience to treasure.

“Handball is for everyone. And the reason we involve these players is not just to highlight the diversity of the handball family — but to give the players themselves a truly unforgettable moment, one they will carry with them long after the final whistle,” says Gustad.

“At the same time, it allows us to create meaningful value together with our socially responsible partner, REMA 1000 — a sponsor that shares our belief in diversity and stands firmly with us in this work.

“Throughout the year, we actively include Heart league players in different initiatives, not as a symbol, but because they are an essential part of our handball family. We want them to feel seen, valued and proud to belong,” Gustad adds. “That sense of belonging is powerful. It reminds us what sport is really about.

“That is why we also hosted a dedicated youth camp for Heart league players in connection with the European Championship in Oslo — creating memories, friendships and moments of joy that go far beyond the game itself.”

 

 

The Heart League is just one of the ways Norway ensures diverse participation in handball. On the website, they invite multicultural groups and the hearing and visibility impaired, as well as featuring a statement on the necessary welcoming of all in the queer community.

In addition, wheelchair handball has been growing in Norway. The national team recently placed sixth at the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025. Gustad says the wheelchair handball national team “plays an important role in strengthening accessibility and visibility for athletes with disabilities.”

Gustad also highlights a yearly event for athletes with intellectual disabilities, the Landsturneringen, organised in collaboration with their national football federation, noting “It’s one of the biggest and most meaningful events we host.”

Euro26 Norway Vs Ukraine MAL9995 AM

“Social sustainability is central to our work”

Social sustainability as a larger concept has been an increasingly prevalent topic in European handball in recent years. For the NHF, it is a very important area of focus.

“Social sustainability is central to our work because handball should be a sport where everyone feels welcome and included.

“The last years, we have focused on financial barriers to participation, and we have established a licence fund that covers costs for those who cannot afford to play handball.

“We have also made a strong effort to bring more clubs into the Heart League and wheelchair handball — which competes within the regular league system.

“In addition, we emphasise the sports hall and arena as a social meeting place in our political work on sports facilities, and we are consistently active in Pride events.”

As a result of the efforts, the NHF sees an increasing number of wheelchair handball players and athletes with disabilities participating in the sport.

 

 

The most important contribution of sport: belonging and activity

Outside the NHF and across the European handball community, social sustainability has been a topic explored at events such as the Women’s Handball Conference — relevant there because gender equality is a crucial part of social sustainability. Increasingly more national federations are learning together and from each other to move forward in this area.

“The most important contribution that sport — and especially handball — makes, is creating belonging and activity,” says Gustad.

“Belonging to a social community is beneficial for health, helps prevent crime and contributes to developing strong, responsible citizens.

“From a political perspective, we emphasize that every €1 invested in building a handball hall returns €3 to society in the long run.

“Handball for everyone is social responsibility in action. Diversity and inclusion don’t just matter — they shape stronger, better societies,” Gustad concludes.

 

Photos © kolektiff images

Euro26 Spain Vs Norway 95A9071 JE
