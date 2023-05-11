Nothing decided after thrilling MOTW
The atmosphere in the Veszprém Arena was close to exploding and the heat was on in the first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-final against Barlinek Indutria Kielce. For the re-match of the 2016 Champions League final, a huge fan group travelled from Poland to Hungary – and both fan bases created an “almost EHF FINAL4” mood. In the end both sides could celebrate a point: Thanks to a hammer shot from Rasmus Lauge, Veszprém pulled out a 29:29 draw – the re-match in Kielce will start at zero again. Best scorers were Mohamed Elderaa (Veszprém), who was awarded Player of the Match, and Alex Dujshebaev (Kielce), each with six goals.
QUARTER-FINAL
MOTW: Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Barlinek Industria Kielce (POL) 29:29 (13:16)
- Kielce goalkeeper, Andreas Wolff stood out with some incredible saves and the visitors shocked Veszprém with a 6:2 start - it was the wake-up call for the host, who were back on track at 8:9, but could not prevent Kielce from a three-goal lead at the break
- in the middle of the second half, Veszprém took their first lead at 21:20 (after levelling the result for the first time at 18:18) and with a 4:0 run they even pulled ahead for a 23:20 lead – the fans on the stands simply went crazy
- In the meantime, almost all stats were equal, with one exception: Kielce had almost three times more technical mistakes, while Veszprém missed more shots, both goalkeepers ended up with 12 saves: Wolff and Rodrigo Corrales
- the last minutes were another up and down sequence: Kielce took the lead again and even were up 28:26 with two minutes left, Veszprém’s last lead was at 25:24
- after time-outs from both sides, Arkadiusz Moryto first netted for Kielce’s last lead, but Lauge hammered for the second ever draw between the two sides in 8 duels
Remili shows his class against former club
In February, Nedim Remili went separate ways with Kielce – and immediately signed a long-term contract at Veszprém to replace the injured Egyptian, Omar Yahia. In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, the French world and Olympic champion was eligible to play for the Hungarian record champions from the play-offs on. Against Szeged, he scored five goals after having netted 26 times for Kielce in group play. On Thursday night, Remili was on fire, scoring five times, as the right back was Veszprém's second leading scorer for the match.
It is a good result for both teams. It is deserved for both teams, we made a great match. In the end they equalised, but this is just the first leg. Even if we had won by five, six, or they had won by five, six, it is still only the first leg. Veszprém are a great team, after the break we maybe made a few mistakes to give them the chance to score on the fast break.