Nothing decided after thrilling MOTW

It is a good result for both teams. It is deserved for both teams, we made a great match. In the end they equalised, but this is just the first leg. Even if we had won by five, six, or they had won by five, six, it is still only the first leg. Veszprém are a great team, after the break we maybe made a few mistakes to give them the chance to score on the fast break.





Alex Dujshebaev Right back, Kielce