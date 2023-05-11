Stellar list of ambassadors revealed for EHF EURO 2024

The German organising committee has now unveiled 13 ambassadors for the tournament, representing each of the six cities to host the competition.

Düsseldorf, the venue for the opening match on 10 January, is represented by FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria star and joint national team captain Emily Bölk, alongside 2007 world and 2004 European champion Pascal Hens.

Olympic, world and European silver medallist Stefan Kretzschmar is ambassador for Germany's capital Berlin, together with former footballer Felix Kroos who has spent much of his career playing and coaching in the city.

Handball couple Dominik and Isabell Klein are joined by 2019 world and 2022 European decathlon champion Niklas Kaul as Munich ambassadors. Like Hens and Kretzschmar, Dominik Klein is another member of the 2007 world champion team for Germany, while Isabell Klein shone on the beach handball court and was European champion in 2006.

Final weekend venue Cologne is represented by Markus Baur and German TV presenter Laura Wontorra. The Hamburg ambassadors are another handball couple, Anna Loerper and Johannes Bitter, while Mannheim's ambassadors are locals Uwe Gensheimer and comedian Bülent Ceylan.

Men's EHF EURO 2024 ambassadors

Berlin: Felix Kroos and Stefan Kretzschmar

Cologne: Laura Wontorra and Markus Baur

Düsseldorf: Emily Bölk and Pascal Hens

Hamburg: Anna Loerper and Johannes Bitter

Mannheim: Uwe Gensheimer and Bülent Ceylan

Munich: Dominik Klein, Isabell Klein and Niklas Kaul