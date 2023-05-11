Pressefoto

Stellar list of ambassadors revealed for EHF EURO 2024

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation11 May 2023, 17:15

Some of the world's best handball players, world-class athletes from other sports, and German TV stars have thrown their weight behind the Men's EHF EURO 2024 to act as ambassadors for the final tournament in Germany next January.

The German organising committee has now unveiled 13 ambassadors for the tournament, representing each of the six cities to host the competition. 

Düsseldorf, the venue for the opening match on 10 January, is represented by FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria star and joint national team captain Emily Bölk, alongside 2007 world and 2004 European champion Pascal Hens.

Olympic, world and European silver medallist Stefan Kretzschmar is ambassador for Germany's capital Berlin, together with former footballer Felix Kroos who has spent much of his career playing and coaching in the city.

Handball couple Dominik and Isabell Klein are joined by 2019 world and 2022 European decathlon champion Niklas Kaul as Munich ambassadors. Like Hens and Kretzschmar, Dominik Klein is another member of the 2007 world champion team for Germany, while Isabell Klein shone on the beach handball court and was European champion in 2006. 

Final weekend venue Cologne is represented by Markus Baur and German TV presenter Laura Wontorra. The Hamburg ambassadors are another handball couple, Anna Loerper and Johannes Bitter, while Mannheim's ambassadors are locals Uwe Gensheimer and comedian Bülent Ceylan. 

Men's EHF EURO 2024 ambassadors

Berlin: Felix Kroos and Stefan Kretzschmar 
Cologne: Laura Wontorra and Markus Baur
Düsseldorf: Emily Bölk and Pascal Hens
Hamburg: Anna Loerper and Johannes Bitter
Mannheim: Uwe Gensheimer and Bülent Ceylan
Munich: Dominik Klein, Isabell Klein and Niklas Kaul

H 00060811
EHF EURO

German stars and comedian named EHF EURO 2024 ambassadors

NEWS: Former national team stars among the four ambassadors announced for Hamburg and Mannheim

1 month ago
Pressefoto 3
EHF EURO

"Handball is in our blood"

2007 world champion Markus Baur and German TV presenter Laura Wontorra are ambassadors for Cologne at the EHF EURO 2024

2 weeks ago
20230511 ELW Finals Fan Zone
Previous Article EHF Finals fan zone in Graz promises a true handball party
20230511 Veszprem Kielce 99 Dylan Nahi
Next Article Nothing decided after thrilling MOTW

Latest news

More News