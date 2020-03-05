Odense and THC chase comeback wins at home

Following the first leg matches of the Women’s EHF Cup quarter-final, title holders Siófok KC Hungary have got one foot in the semi-final. Siófok earned a nine-goal win at Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK in Turkey and hope to confirm their advantage at home.

Herning-Ikast Handbold are also in with a good chance after their three-goal away win at SC Gloria Bistrita-Nasaud in Romania.

However, Odense Handbold (three-goal defeat against Handball Club Lada) and Thüringer HC (four-goal defeat against HC Podravka Vegeta) need to stage a comeback in their home arenas on Sunday in order to keep their title bids alive.

In the semi-final, the winner of Odense against Lada will meet either Siófok oder Kastamonu, while Herning-Ikast or Gloria will face either THC or Podravka.

QUARTER-FINAL, RETURN LEG

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Saturday 7 March, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

Siófok took a big step towards the semi-final with a 38:29 win in Turkey

Siófok are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the competition and won the last three games

Kastamonu are playing in Hungary for a third time this season: they lost to Vac (30:25) in qualifying and beating DVSC (34:32) in the group phase

Kastamonu’s Asli Iskit, who netted 10 times in the first leg, is the third-best scorer of the competition with 65 goals

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU)

Sunday 8 March, 15:30 CET

Herning-Ikast on the away leg 29:26 last week thanks to a superb second-half performance

Bistrita already played in Denmark this season, losing 25:19 to Odense in the group phase

Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske is the second-best scorer of the competition with 70 goals

Valentina Ardean Elisei is the best scorer for Bistrita, with 34 goals

Odense Handbold (DEN) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS)

Sunday 8 March, 15:00 CET

in Togliatti, Lada led 31:24 with five minutes to go but let Odense reduced the deficit to three goals, 31:28

Lada clearly won an earlier match in Denmark, beating Herning-Ikast by 10 goals (38:28) in the group phase

Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko leads the top scorer standings with 72 goals

both sides won their midweek domestic games, as Odense beat TTH 26:22 and Lada defeated Zvezda 35:27

Thüringer HC (GER) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Sunday 8 March, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com