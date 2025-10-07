Officials for Champions Cup 2025 announced

The men's and women's events will take place at one elite beach handball's most well-known venues from 16-19 October 2025.

Eight pairs of referees and eight delegates, representing a total of 11 countries, will oversee the matches as the best club sides in beach handball compete for the Champions Cup trophies.

The full list of officials can be seen below.

EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025

REFEREES

Julius Hlawatsch and Paolo D'oria (GER)

Morten Deding Søe and Andre Haar Visholm (DEN)

Beatriz del Valle-Encuentra and Aida Cosio Gonzalez (ESP)

Soraia Lusquinos Feitais and Rita Machado (POR)

Viktor Barna and Bence Kovács (HUN)

Stefano Pipitone and Marilisa Sardisco (ITA)

Dávid Chudoba and Adrian Gabris (SVK)

Alysha Martin-Eckersall and Catarina Silva (GBR)

DELEGATES

Diogo Gomes (GBR)

Ferenc Bonifert (HUN)

Jerome Rolland (FRA)

Mário Coutinho (POR)

Emir Beslija (MNE)

Ana Diez Fernandez (ESP)

Anja Pantic (SRB)

Diana Kurcinova (SVK)

