Pelister achieves second victory in Group D
Tatabanya scored the first goal of the game, but the Macedonian side responded with all his strength and never lost control of the game. Josip Peric continues at a great level (five goals in five shots) and Mateo Maras was also very important to contribute with six goals.
GROUP D
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Tatabanya KC (HUN) 33:20 (17:9)
• Pelister get the second win and now have five points in Group D
• the Hungarian side still has the same two points
• the Macedonian team boasted an otherworldly 79% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their clear win
• Márton Székely collected eight saves during the game
• Mateo Maras scored six goals for Eurofarm Pelister, while Bence Hornyak scored six times for Tatabanya KC
Efficiency is the keyword
Eurofarm Pelister boasted an otherworldly 79% shooting efficiency and that was the big secret of such a comfortable victory. In turn, the Macedonian team provisionally rises to the top of Group D.
Thanks for all my players for the amazing performance. From the start we played great defense, scored a lot of easy goals and make difference by halftime. I am proud of my team and I hope that this is just the start of our good European season.