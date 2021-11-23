Pelister achieves second victory in Group D

Tatabanya scored the first goal of the game, but the Macedonian side responded with all his strength and never lost control of the game. Josip Peric continues at a great level (five goals in five shots) and Mateo Maras was also very important to contribute with six goals.

GROUP D

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Tatabanya KC (HUN) 33:20 (17:9)

• Pelister get the second win and now have five points in Group D

• the Hungarian side still has the same two points

• the Macedonian team boasted an otherworldly 79% shooting efficiency, with their attack carrying the load in their clear win

• Márton Székely collected eight saves during the game

• Mateo Maras scored six goals for Eurofarm Pelister, while Bence Hornyak scored six times for Tatabanya KC

Efficiency is the keyword

Eurofarm Pelister boasted an otherworldly 79% shooting efficiency and that was the big secret of such a comfortable victory. In turn, the Macedonian team provisionally rises to the top of Group D.