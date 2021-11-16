Pelister grab first group D victory

With the precious help of goalkeeper Marton Szekely and an on-fire centre back Josip Peric, North Macedonian side HC Eurofarm Pelister took the points on Tuesday evening, breaking the invincibility of the Greek team to hand them their first European League loss of the season.



Pelister entered the match with a great intensity and effectiveness, immediately digging a big advantage early on (9:4, 10 minutes) and never looked back to take their first win this season in European competition.



GROUP D



AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 27:30 (13:16)

Five-goal lead built by visitors inside first 10 minutes (9:4)

Pelister never behind across 60 minutes

Marton Szekely collected nine saves during the game for Macedonians

Josip Peric scored eight goals for Eurofarm Pelister

Christodoulos Mylonas and Dimitros Tziras scored six times both for AEK Athens

Josip Peric – ‘Why always me?’



After ensuring their first point in the competition last time out, the story on Tuesday evening was exactly the same for Bosnian centre back Peric on Tuesday evening with another absolutely decisive performance.



With eight goals and huge offensive imbalances, he catapulted his team to their first victory in Group D this season.