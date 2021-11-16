Pelister grab first group D victory
With the precious help of goalkeeper Marton Szekely and an on-fire centre back Josip Peric, North Macedonian side HC Eurofarm Pelister took the points on Tuesday evening, breaking the invincibility of the Greek team to hand them their first European League loss of the season.
Pelister entered the match with a great intensity and effectiveness, immediately digging a big advantage early on (9:4, 10 minutes) and never looked back to take their first win this season in European competition.
GROUP D
AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 27:30 (13:16)
- Five-goal lead built by visitors inside first 10 minutes (9:4)
- Pelister never behind across 60 minutes
- Marton Szekely collected nine saves during the game for Macedonians
- Josip Peric scored eight goals for Eurofarm Pelister
- Christodoulos Mylonas and Dimitros Tziras scored six times both for AEK Athens
Josip Peric – ‘Why always me?’
After ensuring their first point in the competition last time out, the story on Tuesday evening was exactly the same for Bosnian centre back Peric on Tuesday evening with another absolutely decisive performance.
With eight goals and huge offensive imbalances, he catapulted his team to their first victory in Group D this season.
This victory is a product from the analysis we made on AEK for many days. Our goalkeeper helped us very much, but team spirit won the game.