Tatabanya break the fast, get the points

Matyas Gyori started the game at full throttle with six goals in the first half but the Hungarian team were inspired by goalkeeper Laszlo Bartucz (16 saves) and never lost the lead from the first to the last second.

Tatabanya KC added their first victory in the EHF European League Men with a great performance and Kadetten Schaffhausen will have to keep working for theirs.



GROUP D

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 31:23 (15:11)

First win for Tatabanya in Group D, Schaffhausen await theirs

Swiss team had just a 43% offensive effectiveness, down to a mix of lack of inspiration and great effort from the home defence

Laszlo Bartucz collected 16 saves, Matyas Gyori scored 10 goals for the hosts

What a night for Bartucz

With an impressive 16 saves the Hungarian goalkeeper had a night to never forget. With his inspiration and a very strong team game, the ‘miners’ did not give any chance to the Swiss side.