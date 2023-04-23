Vojvodina and Nærbø secure final berths
Both finalists of the EHF European Cup Men were determined this weekend following the second-leg encounters of the semi-final.
Serbian side, Vojvodina and reigning champions, Nærbø IL from Norway will compete for the trophy in the final matches, which are scheduled for 27 May and 3 June.
- Vojvodina took revenge for a 25:24 away loss, comfortably beating Sweden's Alingsås HK at home, 32:24
- goalkeeper, Fran Lucin played a big role in Vojvodina's success, as he stopped 11 balls for a 46 per cent save rate
- Alingsås were eliminated in the semi-final for the second straight season. Last year, they lost to Romanian side, CS Minaur Baia Mare at the same competition stage
- in the Norwegian derby, Sandefjord, who had lost 29:27 in the first leg, took revenge against Nærbø, 33:31 in regular time, but Nærbø won the post-match shootout 5:3
- the title-holders could have secured their final spot in regular time, as the score was 31:31 with 60 seconds to go, but Sandefjord scored twice in the final minute to send the game to a shootout
Second straight final for Nærbø
In the 2021/22 season, the Norwegian team made their debut in the European club competition and surprised the handball world, winning the EHF European Cup Men.
At the start of the current campaign, Nærbø were seen as one of the favourites of the third-tier continental tournament, and so far, they have lived up to expectations.
The Nordic side have already eliminated RK Slovenj Gradec (SLO), BK-46 (FIN), MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK), MRK Sesvete (CRO) and most recently, Runar Sandefjord Elite (NOR), to secure a second straight final spot. And, now only Vojvodina can prevent them from defending their title.