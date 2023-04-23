Vojvodina and Nærbø secure final berths

Second straight final for Nærbø

In the 2021/22 season, the Norwegian team made their debut in the European club competition and surprised the handball world, winning the EHF European Cup Men.

At the start of the current campaign, Nærbø were seen as one of the favourites of the third-tier continental tournament, and so far, they have lived up to expectations.

The Nordic side have already eliminated RK Slovenj Gradec (SLO), BK-46 (FIN), MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK), MRK Sesvete (CRO) and most recently, Runar Sandefjord Elite (NOR), to secure a second straight final spot. And, now only Vojvodina can prevent them from defending their title.