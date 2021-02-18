Tatabanya out, Kadetten almost in 

Grundfos Tatabanya KC had been among the favourites for a spot in the Last 16 in Group D, but head coach Vladan Matic's side still have not a single point to their name after eight matches. The 23:27 defeat at Kadetten Schaffhausen on Thursday night finally ends all hopes of making the knock-out stage. On the other hand, the Swiss champions have opened the door to the Last 16 with eight points on their tally.

GROUP B:

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs. Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 27:23 (14:9)

It was Kadetten’s biggest win of this European League season, the re-match will be played next Tuesday.

Kadetten took their second victory this week, after the 24:21 against Trebnje on Tuesday, for Tatabanya it was their second defeat within 24 hours after the 30:37 against Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

A Hungarian international, Gabor Csaszar, was top scorer for Kadetten by six strikes.

After 12 saves against Trebnje on Tuesday, goalkeeper Kristian Pilipovic was on fire again: Thanks to ten saves just in the first half, the Austrian was on 53% at the break - in the end he had 15 saves to his name.

The attack percentage of 56:32 says it all about the first half, in which the hosts notched an incredible 8:0 run from 4:5 to 12:5, while Tatabanya did not score for 16 minutes.

Only eight minutes after the break, Tatabanya’s defence boss Adrian Sipos received a red card after his third suspension.

The second half was a bit up and down - from 19:12 to 21:17 to 27:20, but the margin was never smaller than four goals.

Kadetten are close to first knock-out stage since 2012

Since the 2003/04 season, Kadetten Schaffhausen have always played in EHF club competitions, including eleven EHF Champions League seasons. Their biggest international success was making it to the 2009/10 EHF Cup finals. But since 2012, when they were defeated by finalists Atletico Madrid in the Last 16 of the EHF Champions League, Kadetten have not clinched a berth to a knock-out stage in any competition, always falling in the group phase or even qualification. Now, they are only one step away from this goal in the European League.