Portugal break Denmark's incredible run in Herning

The last time these two sides met was in the 2025 IHF World Championship semi-final, when Denmark took a big 40:27 win in Norway before going to claim the world title for a record fourth time.

That result was put into the past on Tuesday. The fired-up Portuguese caught the co-hosts by surprise in the first half, as Victor Iturizza and Salvador Salvador built a wall in the heart of the defence. Portugal held their lead throughout the opening 30 minutes and were even up by three goals (9:12) before Mads Hoxer and Simon Pytlick settled the half-time score.

A different Denmark appeared on the court after the break, as Nikolaj Jacobsen's squad upped the intensity and successfully mounted an early comeback, but the Heróis do Mar never gave up and despite all the pressure from the stands, prevailed in the end by displaying quality and character to defeat the reigning Olympic and world champions.

It is only the second time in history that Denmark have lost at the Jyske Bank Boxen. Their previous record in Denmark’s largest indoor arena was one loss, one defeat and 25 wins.