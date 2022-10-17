MAL4621

Pots for the last qualification round draw confirmed

Following the completion of the EHF European League Women qualification round 2 on Sunday, the draw for qualification round 3 will take place in Vienna on Tuesday 18 October at 11 am CEST.

The draw for qualification round 3 will determine the 12 pairings for the last qualification round before the EHF European League Women 2022/23 group phase begins in January.

Eight teams progressed to qualification round 2 after earning aggregate wins in qualification round 2 last weekend. They will be joined in the draw by the 15 clubs directly seeded for qualification round 3.

In addition, following a protest by SCM Gloria Buzau last weekend after their match against Costa del Sol Malaga, the last participant of the upcoming stage will only be known after a final decision of the EHF Court of Handball.

Former EHF Champions League winners and last season's runners-up Viborg HK are among the teams in Pot 1, together with several more big names like HC Podravka Vegeta, Neptunes de Nantes, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund or SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

Tuesday's draw will consist of two pots of 12 teams, and the seeding list for the EHF European League Women has determined the pots for this draw. 

Four other teams - Ikast Håndbold, DVSC Schaeffler, Paris 92 and Molde Elite had their places in the group phase confirmed in July.

The playing dates for qualification round 3 are 3-4 December (first leg) and 10-11 December (second leg).

Fans can watch a live stream of the draw on the Home Of Handball Facebook page or via the YouTube channel.

POT 1 (12 Teams)
CRO HC Podravka Vegeta
DEN Viborg HK
FRA ES Besancon Feminin
FRA Neptunes de Nantes
GER Buxtehuder SV
GER BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
HUN Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
HUN Praktiker-Vac
NOR Sola HK
ROU CS Magura Cisnadie
ROU SCM Ramnicu Valcea
SWE IK Sävehof
POT 2 (12 Teams)
DEN Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
ESP Rocasa Gran Canaria
ESP Super Amara Bera Bera
GER Thüringer HC
GER VfL Oldenburg
HUN Siófok KC
NOR Fana
POL MKS Zaglebie Lubin
SRB ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija
SUI LC Brühl Handball
SWE H 65 Höörs HK
Winner of SCM Gloria Buzau vs. Costa del Sol Malaga

