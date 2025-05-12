Pots set for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 draw

Pots set for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 draw

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
12 May 2025, 11:30

An action-packed Sunday marked the conclusion of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, as the complete line-up for the final tournament is now confirmed. 24 nations will take part next year in the European Championship, hosted by Denmark, Sweden and Norway between 15 January and 1 February 2026.

The European Handball Federation has released the procedure for the draw in Herning, Denmark, which will take place on Thursday 15 May 2025 at 19:00 CEST, with four handball stars set to join the event.

The three host countries — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — and reigning champions France were directly qualified for the final tournament, while 20 other teams secured their tickets for next year’s championship after making their way through the challenging qualifiers.

The 24 participants have been seeded into four pots of six teams each, based on the qualifiers groups and the ranking of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024:

Pot 1: France, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia

Pot 2: Portugal, Norway, Iceland, Croatia, Spain, Faroe Islands

Pot 3: Austria, Netherlands, Montenegro, Czechia, Poland, North Macedonia

Pot 4: Georgia, Serbia, Switzerland, Romania, Ukraine, Italy

During the draw, the teams will be divided into six groups of four for the preliminary round.

Six countries have already been seeded for the preliminary round: From pot 1, Germany will play in group A in Herning, Denmark join group B in Herning and Sweden group E in Malmö. 

From pot 2, Norway have been placed in group C in Oslo; Faroe Islands start in group D, also in Oslo. Iceland will play in group F in Kristianstad.

The draw procedure is as follows:

Step 1: 3 teams of pot 2 are drawn to row 2

Step 2: 3 teams of pot 1 are drawn to row 1

Step 3: 6 teams of pot 4 are drawn to row 4

Step 4: 6 teams of pot 3 are drawn to row 3

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241106 FRA SUE DECAT(1)

Join your favourite handball stars and follow the draw

Fans all over Europe are invited to watch the final tournament draw, which will be streamed live on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel on Thursday 15 May 2025, starting at 19:00 CEST.

Some of the biggest names in handball — representing the four directly qualified nations — will take part in the event in Herning, as they await to find out the path for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 preliminary groups.

Danish superstar Simon Pytlick, world and Olympic champion with France Hugo Descat, legendary Swedish player Andreas Nilsson and former Norwegian left back Kristian Kjelling will assist with the highly-anticipated draw.

Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff (main), Hugo Pfeiffer (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MKD LTU 11 05 2025 3957
Previous Article Last eight teams secure Men's EHF EURO 2026 tickets
EBT24 Niterói Rugby FC Vs. OVB Beach Girls Salgotarjan UH25606 UH (1)
Next Article ebt Finals 2025 officials confirmed

Latest news

More News