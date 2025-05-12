Pots set for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 draw

The three host countries — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — and reigning champions France were directly qualified for the final tournament, while 20 other teams secured their tickets for next year’s championship after making their way through the challenging qualifiers.

The 24 participants have been seeded into four pots of six teams each, based on the qualifiers groups and the ranking of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024:

Pot 1: France, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia

Pot 2: Portugal, Norway, Iceland, Croatia, Spain, Faroe Islands

Pot 3: Austria, Netherlands, Montenegro, Czechia, Poland, North Macedonia

Pot 4: Georgia, Serbia, Switzerland, Romania, Ukraine, Italy

During the draw, the teams will be divided into six groups of four for the preliminary round.

Six countries have already been seeded for the preliminary round: From pot 1, Germany will play in group A in Herning, Denmark join group B in Herning and Sweden group E in Malmö.

From pot 2, Norway have been placed in group C in Oslo; Faroe Islands start in group D, also in Oslo. Iceland will play in group F in Kristianstad.

The draw procedure is as follows:

Step 1: 3 teams of pot 2 are drawn to row 2

Step 2: 3 teams of pot 1 are drawn to row 1

Step 3: 6 teams of pot 4 are drawn to row 4

Step 4: 6 teams of pot 3 are drawn to row 3