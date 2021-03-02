Presov say goodbye with victory

In a game without big goals, TATRAN Presov collected their third win in group B, beating Dinamo Bucuresti 32:27.

But this result still leaves the two teams at the bottom of the group. Dinamo have seven points, while TATRAN Presov have three victories and six points.

GROUP B

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 32:27 (18:11)

Oliver Rabek scored eight goals for Presov; Amine Bannour 11 for Dinamo

Dinamo ramped up their attack in the second half but could not close the seven-goal lead established by Presov before the break

Dinamo’s Makrem Missaoui made 12 saves during the game, but with 44 shots coming his way this meant a save efficiency of 27 per cent

this was the sixth defeat for Dinamo Bucuresti in Group B

Bannour’s inspiration not enough

Right back Amine Bannour scored 11 goals for Dinamo Bucuresti – almost doubling his season score, with 15 goals in the previous rounds.

However, with no other Dinamo player managing to net more than four goals, and Oliver Rabek and Nuno Santos on form for Presov, Bannour’s heroics were not enough to end Dinamo’s season with a win.