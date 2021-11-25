PSG's attack dominates against Porto

After almost breaking the record for the fewest goals conceded in one half last week in the EHF Champions League Men, Paris Saint-Germain Handball fell three goals short of the record for the most goals scored in 30 minutes on Thursday night.

On the back of scoring 23 times in the first half against FC Porto, the French side controlled the pace in the second half, securing their first away win this season in the EHF Champions League, 39:30.

GROUP B

FC Porto (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 30:39 (15:23)

with a five-goal advantage after five minutes and an eight-goal lead thanks to Mikkel Hansen's cannon shot just before the break, PSG produced an incredible offensive performance in the first half

after scoring 23 times in the first half, including seven goals scored by right back Nedim Remili, the visitors were unquestionably on top at the break

PSG's advantage reached 10 goals in the 38th minute, when Dainis Kristopans scored as part of a 4:0 run. After that point, Porto could not come back into the game

just like last week, Kamil Syprzak finished as the best scorer of the game with nine goals

after this win, Paris have nine points, the same number as Barça, but are in third place on goal difference. Porto, on the other hand, are in seventh place, with five points

Vincent Gerard leads the way for PSG

Just like in round 7, PSG's French goalkeeper was on fire right from the throw-off. Gerard made eight saves in the first half, including three in the first 10 minutes.

With such a wall standing behind them, Gerard's teammates were really comfortable offensively, scoring 23 goals in the first half alone to lead by eight at the break. This season might be the last for Vincent Gerard with Paris Saint-Germain, but he is definitely having his best one yet.