Quarter-final playing times set
The EHF European League Women 2022/23 quarter-finals schedule is now confirmed, with first-leg matches taking place on 18 and 19 March followed by the second legs the following weekend.
The quarter-finals will begin with the first leg of the tie between SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in Romania on Saturday 18 March; the second leg between Valcea and Nykøbing will conclude the round on Sunday 26 March.
In between, Siófok KC will play last season's third-placed team Ikast Handbold, Sola HK meet Thüringer HC, and 2021 champions Neptunes de Nantes host BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the last first-leg encounter, before throwing off the second leg on Saturday 25 March.
The four winners will progress to the EHF Finals Women in Graz, Austria, on 13 and 14 May 2023.
Quarter-finals, first leg:
- SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold - Saturday 18 March, 16:00 CET
- Siófok KC vs Ikast Handbold - Saturday 18 March, 20:00 CET
- Sola HK vs Thüringer HC - Sunday 19 March, 16:00 CET
- Neptunes de Nantes vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund - Sunday 19 March, 18:00 CET
Quarter-finals, second leg:
- BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs Neptunes de Nantes - Saturday 25 March, 18:00 CET
- Ikast Handbold vs Siófok KC - Saturday 25 March, 20:00 CET
- Thüringer HC vs Sola HK - Sunday 26 March, 16:00 CET
- Nykøbing Falster Håndbold vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea - Sunday 26 March, 18:00 CET
Photo © Christoph Keil