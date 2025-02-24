Quarter-finalists look forward to EHF European Cup Men draw

Quarter-finalists look forward to EHF European Cup Men draw

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
24 February 2025, 10:00

All the quarter-finalists of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 have been confirmed over the weekend and the remaining eight teams are eagerly awaiting the draw on Tuesday, 25 February, that will decide the path to the coveted trophy.

While AEK Athens HC and RK Partizan AdmiralBet were the first teams to secure their spots for the next stage of the competition, six other clubs joined the quarter-finals list after an action-packed weekend.

Seven nations are still represented among the eight title contenders, as Greece is the only country with two participants: AEK Athens HC and Olympiacos SFP. Both rely on their rich EHF European Cup experience, as Athens made their way to the trophy in 2020/21, while Olympiacos settled for the silver medal last season, being defeated in the final tie by Valur.

The Romanian side CS Minaur Baia Mare also hope for another chance at the title, after being eliminated in the semi-finals last season by eventual champions Valur.

The draw on Tuesday, 25 February, at 11:00 CET will decide the quarter-final and semi-final clashes. Live streaming will be available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 quarter-finalists

  • AEK Athens HC (Greece)
  • CS Minaur Baia Mare (Romania)
  • Haukar (Iceland)
  • HC Alkaloid (North Macedonia)
  • HC Izvidac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
  • Olympiacos SFP (Greece)
  • RK Partizan AdmiralBet (Serbia)
  • Runar Sandefjord (Norway)

All teams will be drawn from one pot and no country protection rule applies. Consequently, there is the possibility of witnessing a national derby between the two clubs from Greece.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 22/23 March, while the return legs will take place the following weekend, on 29/30 March. Once the last four participants are settled, the semi-final clashes will be played in the last weeks of April.

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Lubin Vs Dijon Foto Andrus 3
Previous Article Dijon and Braila join European League Women quarter-finals list
20250212 Kolstad HBC Nantes90
Next Article Round 13 to bring intense battles as MOTW travels to Paris

Latest news

More News