Quarter-finalists look forward to EHF European Cup Men draw

While AEK Athens HC and RK Partizan AdmiralBet were the first teams to secure their spots for the next stage of the competition, six other clubs joined the quarter-finals list after an action-packed weekend.

Seven nations are still represented among the eight title contenders, as Greece is the only country with two participants: AEK Athens HC and Olympiacos SFP. Both rely on their rich EHF European Cup experience, as Athens made their way to the trophy in 2020/21, while Olympiacos settled for the silver medal last season, being defeated in the final tie by Valur.

The Romanian side CS Minaur Baia Mare also hope for another chance at the title, after being eliminated in the semi-finals last season by eventual champions Valur.

The draw on Tuesday, 25 February, at 11:00 CET will decide the quarter-final and semi-final clashes. Live streaming will be available on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 quarter-finalists

AEK Athens HC (Greece)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (Romania)

Haukar (Iceland)

HC Alkaloid (North Macedonia)

HC Izvidac (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Olympiacos SFP (Greece)

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (Serbia)

Runar Sandefjord (Norway)

All teams will be drawn from one pot and no country protection rule applies. Consequently, there is the possibility of witnessing a national derby between the two clubs from Greece.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 22/23 March, while the return legs will take place the following weekend, on 29/30 March. Once the last four participants are settled, the semi-final clashes will be played in the last weeks of April.

