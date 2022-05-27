Quotes from the EHF Finals Men 2022

Friday 27 May

Media call RK Nexe

Branko Tamse, head coach:

On the chances in the semi-final against defending champions SC Magdeburg:

“Magdeburg are the favourites for this tournament, but you never know what happens at final tournaments. We start at zero, we play 60 minutes, and I hope that we can surprise Magdeburg, though we have lost both group matches against them.

On the impact of their fans and the meaning for Nasice:

“100 fans accompanied us in the charter plane and will cheer for us, like they have done all the season. Nasice is a city with 8,000 inhabitants, we are so proud that we made it, this is a big success for Croatian handball. This is unbelievable that we are here.”

Fahrudin Melic, right wing:

On the chances against Magdeburg:

“Magdeburg have to prove their favourites' role on the court on Saturday, we will do everything to cause a surprise. When you look at the history of final tournaments, not always the best teams were the winners in the end. We have our chance.”

On the importance of Halil Jaganjac:

“Of course, Halil is our top player and we depend a lot on him, but we have many other players who can score. Mainly we have to focus on our defence and counter attack goals.”

Media call Orlen Wisla Plock

Xavier Sabate, head coach:

On the duel with Chema Rodriguez, who played under Sabate as coach at Veszprém in the past:

“It is always nice that you face so many former players, and in this case, it is really special after five years in Veszprem. I have a really good relationship with him – but on the court you are no friends anymore, of course.”

On the fact that both coaches know each other very well:

“We need to find some little surprises for the crucial moments, as little things will decide, which team goes to the final. Benfica and us have many experienced players, so I really expect a close match, especially as they play at home. Everything can happen here, as four great teams made it here.”

On a special penalty training after missing some penalties against Kielce on Tuesday:

“Except this match, we were very successful on penalties, so we focused on other things in our Friday training.”

Mirsad Tersic, left back:

On the duel with his former Veszprm roommate Chema Rodriguez:

“It is always special to see him and share some words about life and handball.”

On playing in the Altice Arena:

“This is a great, huge arena, no doubt that we will have a crazy atmosphere tomorrow. I hope for many fans – and that we finally have a successful journey.

On the impact of losing the last league match in Poland against Kielce on Tuesday after penalty shootout:

“It was hard, but we are proud of our game and the whole season. We did not lose a single game in the second part of the season. It is not a shame to lose against a top team like Kielce. We are sad, but we fight for the next chance to win a trophy here.”

Media call SL Benfica

Chema Rodriguez, head coach:

On the special situation to face his former coach Xavier Sabate:

“Javier knows me, I know him, both teams almost play the same style, there is not much room for surprises.

On the favourites' role:

“Wisla count on two strong players on each position, all with a huge international experience, they know how to play those matches, they have a strong team, it will be difficult to defend them and to attack, we try to make our best with our fans here.”

Sergey Hernandez, goalkeeper:

On the semi-final against Plock:

“I expect a very even game. Both sides have great teams and great coaches, both have a similar style of playing. I am sure, small things will decide. The match will be open until the very end, not decided after 45 minutes.”

Media call SC Magdeburg

Bennet Wiegert, coach:

On the chances to defend the title:

"Any team, which came here, wants to win the trophy. All four teams can win this title. We will have a difficult match against Nexe ahead, we had some difficulties in travelling. We have beaten Nexe twice in the group phase, but tomorrow’s match will be totally different, it is neither played at Magdeburg, nor at Nasice. We have the advantage that we know how to beat them, but it is also dangerous to underestimate them. We need to perform on top level to make it to the final."

On the depth of Magdeburg’s squad:

"Fortunately, all our 16 players are fit, we have all options, and we will need all 16 players to be successful, having two matches within 24 hours. We are a team, we do not have to count on one top star.”

On having the great chance to become German champions next week in their minds:

"We do it step by step, the full focus is on the EHF Finals this weekend, next Thursday we want to take the first match ball to win the Bundesliga trophy. But we are not thinking about that in Lisbon.”



Christian o’Sullivan, centre back:

On the chances in the semi-final against Nexe and to defend the title:

“We came here to win the trophy, but the other teams want to do the same. We know Nexe well, we played them very often, we have beaten them twice this season. But I was really impressed, how they beat GOG in the quarter-finals, they play a great handball and they have great players. We have to watch out.”

On the second semi-final Plock vs Benfica:

“On neutral ground, I would say Plock are the favourites, but Benfica are the hosts and have the fans as support.”