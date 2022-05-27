Teams get first taste of Altice Arena

Defending champions SC Magdeburg opted to train at home and were expected to arrive Friday evening. They will open the final tournament of the EHF European League with the first semi-final against RK Nexe on Saturday at 16:00 CEST.

The major question for the first Croatian team at a final tournament of any EHF club competition could be answered with “yes” – whether top star and top scorer Halil Jaganjac can play this weekend.

“We are really happy, we just got the green light,” said coach Branko Tamse after the training session in Altice Arena. The only player missing will be Predrag Vejin, since Marin Jelinic has been cleared to play despite a minor injury.

“Magdeburg are the favourite for this tournament, but you never know what happens at final tournaments. We start at zero, we play 60 minutes, and I hope that we can surprise Magdeburg, though we have lost both group matches against them,” Tamse said.

“100 fans have accompanied us in the charter plane and will cheer for us, like they have done all season. Nasice is a city with 8,000 inhabitants, we are so proud that we made it, this is a big success for Croatian handball. It is unbelievable that we are here.”

Nexe right wing Fahrudin Melic is sure that his side is not without a chance.

“Magdeburg have to prove their favourites’ role on the court on Saturday, we will do everything to cause a surprise. When you look at the history of final tournament, not always the best teams were the winners in the end. We have our chance,” Melic said.

“Of course, Halil Jaganjac is our top player and we depend a lot on him, but we have many other players who can score. Mainly we have to focus on our defence and counter-attack goals.”