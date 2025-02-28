Registration launched for European Masters 2025 Handball Championship

Since the inaugural edition in 2003, the European Masters tournaments have become the highlight for experienced athletes, as they offer the opportunity to take part in a unique event that encourages physical activity and networking, while also fostering a competitive spirit in a fun environment.

This year, the championship will take place in the heart of Andalusia, as teams across six categories will fight for trophies in Sevilla:

Men: 35+/45+/50+/55+

Women: 33+/43+

A maximum of 16 teams per category will be allowed to participate based on a first come first served basis. Depending on the entries, five sports halls are prepared to host the matches: El Paraquas Sport Centre, Mar del Plata Sport Centre, Mendigorria Sport Centre, Rochelambert Sport Centre and Amate Sport Centre.

Registrations are open until 28 April 2025. Teams interested in participating can contact info@euromasterhandballchampionshipsevilla2025.com for further information.