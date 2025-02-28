Registration launched for European Masters 2025 Handball Championship

Registration launched for European Masters 2025 Handball Championship

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
28 February 2025, 10:00

A handball fiesta will take place in Sevilla, Spain, between 19 and 22 June, as former players will reunite on the court and compete for trophies at the EHF European Masters 2025 Handball Championship.

Since the inaugural edition in 2003, the European Masters tournaments have become the highlight for experienced athletes, as they offer the opportunity to take part in a unique event that encourages physical activity and networking, while also fostering a competitive spirit in a fun environment.

This year, the championship will take place in the heart of Andalusia, as teams across six categories will fight for trophies in Sevilla:

  • Men: 35+/45+/50+/55+
    Women: 33+/43+

A maximum of 16 teams per category will be allowed to participate based on a first come first served basis. Depending on the entries, five sports halls are prepared to host the matches: El Paraquas Sport Centre, Mar del Plata Sport Centre, Mendigorria Sport Centre, Rochelambert Sport Centre and Amate Sport Centre.

Registrations are open until 28 April 2025. Teams interested in participating can contact info@euromasterhandballchampionshipsevilla2025.com for further information.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

JHB6035
Previous Article Three more teams confirmed for play-offs, Veszprém win MOTW
20250228 ELM QF PO Calculations
Next Article Quarter-finals and play-off spots still up for grabs

Latest news

More News