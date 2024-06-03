FF4BUD24

“Respect Your Talent” programme yields results at the EHF FINAL4 Women

Experience plays a huge part in competitions like the EHF FINAL4, therefore for young players it is always difficult to shine, especially if they are making their debut in the final weekend of the European premium competition.

On the other hand, talents shine like a diamond on the court, irrespective of age. This is exactly what happened during the 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4, when line player Sarah Bouktit was one of Metz Handball’s top performers in the matches against SG BBM Bietigheim and Team Esbjerg.

Bouktit was one of the five alumni of the Respect Your Talent programme who were in the rosters of the four participating teams, and the one who had the most minutes on the court, being the first choice in Emmanuel Mayonnade’s setup for Metz Handball.

Her season-on-season improvement has been immense, as Bouktit finished the 2022/23 season with 64 goals and now was one of the nine players this season scoring in triple digits, having 107 goals under her name, 10 of which came in the EHF FINAL4, against Bietigheim and Esbjerg.

The 21-year-old line player finished third in the standings, only six goals shy of the top goal scorer this season, Anna Vyakhireva, and three goals shy of the second-placed player, Nora Mørk, who had 110 goals.

Bouktit always announced herself as one of the future top players in women’s handball, securing the All-Star line player nomination at the W17 EHF EURO 2019. World Champion with France, Bouktit, is also an alumnus of the Respect Your Talent programme at the W19 EHF EURO 2021.

Launched in 2019 by the EHF, the Respect Your Talent programme promotes the holistic development of talented players, both on and off the handball court, addressing topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media and sports law.

During the past years, a plethora of young players have taken part in the programme, mentored by former stalwarts, such as Anja Althaus, Nerea Pena, Katarina Bulatovic and Jelena Grubisic or current players like Ana Gros, Andrea Lekic or Stine Oftedal.

Now, Bouktit has come of age in this season of the EHF Champions League Women, being also on track to be nominated in France’s squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where “Les Bleuses” will aim to retain the title won at Tokyo 2020.

The learning curve is steep though, even for Bouktit, whose team lost both matches at the EHF FINAL4, finishing in fourth place, a disappointing ending to an excellent season for the French champions.

"We started the match well. We were in it, we felt good, there were some small mistakes in the first period but we took them on the chin. But when everything fell apart we had nothing, we lost all the balls, we couldn't score even from six metres," said Bouktit after the semi-final loss against Bietigheim.

Nevertheless, Bouktit, who has 227 goals in three seasons in the European premium competition, looks set to be back and dominate in the future.

Four other “Respect Your Talents” alumni, Bietigheim’s Anne With Johansen and Klara Birtic, Esbjerg’s Luciana Rebelo and Györ’s Júlia Farkas, had limited time on the court throughout this edition of the EHF FINAL4, where they were in their team’s rosters.

