Four Respect Your Talent stars in spotlight at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Since its 2019 launch, the RYT programme has gathered many young talented players who got the opportunity to learn from ambassadors and specialists about important topics such as a dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media, and sports law.

Some of those players have, meanwhile, become vital members of their teams, and those four will step into the spotlight in Cologne this weekend; Thomas Arnoldsen, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, Javier Rodriguez Moreno and Petar Cikusa.

Thomas Arnoldsen (DEN, Aalborg Handbold)

The best centre back of the U20 EHF EURO 2022 has done it again. After being one of the revelations of last season’s EHF European League with Skanderborg-Aarhus, Thomas Arnoldsen proved this season with Aalborg that not only was he not a one-hit wonder, but that he was born to play in the EHF Champions League.

After missing the beginning of the season due to injury, the centre-back made his debut in the competition against Paris Saint-Germain in December. But it was really in 2024 that the Arnoldsen plane took off. As time went on, the 22-year-old proved to be key for his team, especially in the quarter-finals. After scoring four in the first leg against Veszprém, he added five more to his tally in the second leg, carrying Aalborg through to a second EHF FINAL4 participation.

His personal record amounted to 24 goals, which might not be that many, but one should keep in mind that Arnoldsen only played seven EHF Champions League games this season. In addition to them, the centre-back also scored 97 times in 20 games in the Danish league.

There is no reason, then, why Thomas Arnoldsen should not shine in the LANXESS arena next weekend. The RYT pupil has shown both maturity and talent this season, well managed by both coach Stefan Madsen and experienced players at his club. One would probably say that training every day with Mikkel Hansen makes things a little bit easier. Whether Arnoldsen is able to help Hansen in winning his first ever EHF Champions League trophy, you will know in a few days.