010524Aalborg

Four Respect Your Talent stars in spotlight at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
03 June 2024, 11:00

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League has reached its climax, as four teams will fight for glory at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 next weekend.

Among the teams' squads are some of the best players in the world. Some of them might even be playing for the last time in an EHF Champions League game. But some of the best players of the new generation will also be on the court at the LANXESS arena, four of them having been part of EHF’s Respect Your Talent (RYT) programme.

Since its 2019 launch, the RYT programme has gathered many young talented players who got the opportunity to learn from ambassadors and specialists about important topics such as a dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media, and sports law.

Some of those players have, meanwhile, become vital members of their teams, and those four will step into the spotlight in Cologne this weekend; Thomas Arnoldsen, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, Javier Rodriguez Moreno and Petar Cikusa.

Thomas Arnoldsen (DEN, Aalborg Handbold)

The best centre back of the U20 EHF EURO 2022 has done it again. After being one of the revelations of last season’s EHF European League with Skanderborg-Aarhus, Thomas Arnoldsen proved this season with Aalborg that not only was he not a one-hit wonder, but that he was born to play in the EHF Champions League.

After missing the beginning of the season due to injury, the centre-back made his debut in the competition against Paris Saint-Germain in December. But it was really in 2024 that the Arnoldsen plane took off. As time went on, the 22-year-old proved to be key for his team, especially in the quarter-finals. After scoring four in the first leg against Veszprém, he added five more to his tally in the second leg, carrying Aalborg through to a second EHF FINAL4 participation.

His personal record amounted to 24 goals, which might not be that many, but one should keep in mind that Arnoldsen only played seven EHF Champions League games this season. In addition to them, the centre-back also scored 97 times in 20 games in the Danish league.

There is no reason, then, why Thomas Arnoldsen should not shine in the LANXESS arena next weekend. The RYT pupil has shown both maturity and talent this season, well managed by both coach Stefan Madsen and experienced players at his club. One would probably say that training every day with Mikkel Hansen makes things a little bit easier. Whether Arnoldsen is able to help Hansen in winning his first ever EHF Champions League trophy, you will know in a few days.

KLAHN 22.02.24 814808

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu (FAR, THW Kiel)

This season has been a crazy one for the young centre back. First, a move from Sävehof to Kiel, after playing for the last three years in Sweden. And if joining the EHF Champions League 2020 champions was not enough, the 21-year-old genius also made a stunning first appearance with his national team at the EHF EURO 2024, as the Faroe Islands got their first ever point in a major tournament.

But Skipagøtu not only shone in January, but all season long with the Zebras. While his peak of the season might have been his seven goals when THW Kiel won in Paris during the group phase, the centre-back showed some real skill and consistency. At some points, it felt like he had been playing in the EHF Champions League all his career.

After being injured for the quarter-finals and not taking part in the crazy turnaround his team managed against Montpellier, Skipagøtu should be back in form in time for the EHF FINAL4. From what we have seen so far, the right-hander is  not scared of anything. And there is no reason why this weekend should be any different.

Javier Rodriguez Moreno (ESP, Barça)

Filling Ludovic Fabregas’ shoes is not exactly easy, especially when you are a young player. But RYT alumnus Javier Rodriguez Moreno did a pretty fine job with Barça in his first ever EHF Champions League season. Having moved from Logroño La Rioja last summer, the line player took some time to adapt to the highest level.

But with Antonio Carlos Ortega being an expert at bringing young players through, and with Luis Frade as a role model in his position, Rodriguez Moreno made some great progress. While he might have only scored 16 in the EHF Champions League throughout the season, the Spanish pivot caught the eye of Jordi Ribera, the head coach of the Spain national team. 

2024 05 02 Fcbhandbolvspsg 99

Petar Cikusa (ESP, Barça)

The 18-year-old centre back has been one of the revelations of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season so far. While his father played as a goalkeeper in Portugal and for RK Bjelovar, the young Petar has been shining in his first European season. On his debut in the EHF Champions League, he scored four in Montpellier, stepping into the big time with a bang.

The rest of his season was of the same level, as he shone again in the quarter-finals, scoring four in the first game against Paris Saint-Germain. Before that, he made the headlines again thanks to a behind-the-back goal scored in Celje.

At only 18, Cikusa - whose twin brother Djordje also played once for Barça this season - will be travelling to Cologne with no pressure on his shoulders. And there is no question whether he will deliver if he steps on the court, as he already did when he played his first games with the Spanish national team last autumn.

Photos © Fotograf René Schütze, Sascha Klahn/saschaklahn.com, Marc Graupera

FF4BUD24 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Vs SG BBM Bietigheim SP7 0880 SPS
