Revealed: Your ebt Finals All-star teams
After receiving 2719 votes in 24 hours, the European Handball Federation can unveil the stars of the sand! Beach handball fans have cast their eye over four days of competition in Antalya, Türkiye and have selected the All-star teams for the 2023 European Beach Tour (ebt) Finals.
Fans were asked to select both a men's and women's player from three different categories; best goalkeeper, best defender and most valuable player (MVP).
A shortlist for each category was drawn up by a panel of beach handball experts and then it was up to the fans to vote for the six winners.
Here are the All-star teams for the 2023 ebt Finals:
Women’s competition
Best goalkeeper
Christina Tornero Munoz (CATS A.M. Team Almeria)
Best defender
Gabriella Landi (OVB Beach Girls)
MVP
Barnard Isabel (Westsite Amsterdam)
Men’s competition
Best goalkeeper
Castro Ricardo (GRD Leça - SPAR)
Best defender
Hidalgo Torrecilla Adrian (Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
MVP
Martin Ruiz Pablo (Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, but a special mention to Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Malaga, the only team to have more than one player make the All-star line-up.
The Spanish side's hopes of winning the title came to an end on Saturday, losing 2-0 to GFCA Beach Handball in the quarter-finals.
As Castro Ricardo and his GRD Leça - SPAR side were defeated at the same stage by BHC Zagreb at the same stage, no men's All-stars are still in the hunt for the medals.
The complete opposite is true on the women's side, as CATS A.M. Team Almeria, OVB Beach Girls and Westsite Amsterdam will all play in the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, with reigning champions The Danish Beachhandball Dream the other side in the last four.
Watch the conclusions to the men's and women's competitions live now on EHFTV!