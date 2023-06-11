Revealed: Your ebt Finals All-star teams

Fans were asked to select both a men's and women's player from three different categories; best goalkeeper, best defender and most valuable player (MVP).

A shortlist for each category was drawn up by a panel of beach handball experts and then it was up to the fans to vote for the six winners.

Here are the All-star teams for the 2023 ebt Finals:

Women’s competition

Best goalkeeper

Christina Tornero Munoz (CATS A.M. Team Almeria)

Best defender

Gabriella Landi (OVB Beach Girls)

MVP

Barnard Isabel (Westsite Amsterdam)

Men’s competition

Best goalkeeper

Castro Ricardo (GRD Leça - SPAR)

Best defender

Hidalgo Torrecilla Adrian (Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)

MVP

Martin Ruiz Pablo (Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, but a special mention to Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Malaga, the only team to have more than one player make the All-star line-up.

The Spanish side's hopes of winning the title came to an end on Saturday, losing 2-0 to GFCA Beach Handball in the quarter-finals.

As Castro Ricardo and his GRD Leça - SPAR side were defeated at the same stage by BHC Zagreb at the same stage, no men's All-stars are still in the hunt for the medals.

The complete opposite is true on the women's side, as CATS A.M. Team Almeria, OVB Beach Girls and Westsite Amsterdam will all play in the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, with reigning champions The Danish Beachhandball Dream the other side in the last four.

Watch the conclusions to the men's and women's competitions live now on EHFTV!