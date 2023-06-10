Vote for ebt Finals 2023 All-star Teams
The ebt Finals 2023 is in its decisive phase so it is time to honour the MVPs, the goalkeepers and the defenders that have impressed the most. Here are the nominations for the Men's and the Women's ebt Finals 2023 All-star Team – and your chance to cast your vote right away.
A panel of beach handball experts from the EHF has put the performances of all teams and players under the microscope and has selected for each gender six players for both the goalkeeper and the defender position as well as for the MVP award.
So, who should get the honours? The word is now up to all the fans, who can vote using the tool at the bottom. Have your say and decide who deserves their spot on the All-star Teams.
Please note, voting ends on Sunday 11 May at 14:00 CEST!
Men’s ebt Finals 2023 All-star Team nominations
Goalkeeper
- Martin Norlund Christensen (HEI Beach Handball)
- Oliver Middel (12 Monkey)
- Ádám Balogh (HÍR-SAT)
- Castro Ricardo (GRD Leca)
- Matteusz Chrosniak (EKSOSERWIS CHIECH DAMY INOWROCLAW)
- Kutas Gábor (SC Squadra Buda)
Defender
- Peter Hajdu (GRD Leca)
- Laus Tomislav (BHC Zagreb)
- Jeppe Villumsen (HEI Beach Handball)
- Hidalgo Torrecilla Adrian (Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
- András John (HÍR-SAT BHC)
- Zeyen Tobias (12 Monkeys)
MVP
- Toth Fekete Barnabas (SC Squadra Buda)
- Martin Ruiz Pablo (Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
- Matthew Wollin (12 Monkeys)
- Patrik Vizes (HÍR-SAT BHC)
- Thomas Robben (Camelot)
- Frederik Bech Jensen (HEI Beach Handball)
Women’s ebt Finals 2023 All-star Team nominations
Goalkeeper
- Christina Tornero Munoz (CATS Almeria)
- Kowalska Kinga (Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie)
- Josefine Indiane Mahler (DEN Beachhandball Dream)
- Mátéfi Dalma (OVB Beach Girls)
- Kókai Ágnes (Szentendre)
- Claudia ter Wal (Westsite)
Defender
- Gabriella Landi (OVB Beach Girls)
- Linnet Popping (Kras Volendam)
- Violeta Gonzalez Pouderux (CATS Almeria)
- Amber Van Der Meij (Westsite)
- Sandra Therkildsen Hansen (The Danish Beachhandball Dream)
- Catarina Oliveria (GRD Leca)
MVP
- Lærke Frederikke (Team WON)
- Mansour Christine (Kras Volendam)
- Zofia Jezowska (Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie)
- Barnard Isabel (Westsite)
- Ventura Filippa (GRD Leca)
- Amina Kazeem (OVB Beach Girl)