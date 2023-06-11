Hungarian and Danish sides take 2023 ebt Finals crowns

The Danish Beachhandball Dream won the women's title for a second year running, beating CATS A.M. Team Almeria of Spain in the final, needing an 8:6 win in the third set to claim a 2:1 victory overall.

After only finishing third in group B, The Danish Beachhandball Dream reached the final after seeing off Westsite Amsterdam in two sets in their semi-final and Kras Volendam in the minimum required sets in the quarter-finals.

CATS A.M. Team Almeria had topped group A, losing only once, before a 2:0 win over GRD Leca - Love Tiles in the last eight. They then needed a shoot-out in the semi-finals, edging past OVB Beach Girls.

Hungarian side OVB were then on the losing side of a decisive set once more, as Westsite Amsterdam pipped them to the bronze medals.