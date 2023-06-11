Hungarian and Danish sides take 2023 ebt Finals crowns
Hungary's HÍR-SAT BHC and The Danish Beachhandball Dream are the champions of the men's and women's competitions, respectively, at the 2023 European Beach Tour Finals in Antalya, Türkiye.
The Danish Beachhandball Dream won the women's title for a second year running, beating CATS A.M. Team Almeria of Spain in the final, needing an 8:6 win in the third set to claim a 2:1 victory overall.
After only finishing third in group B, The Danish Beachhandball Dream reached the final after seeing off Westsite Amsterdam in two sets in their semi-final and Kras Volendam in the minimum required sets in the quarter-finals.
CATS A.M. Team Almeria had topped group A, losing only once, before a 2:0 win over GRD Leca - Love Tiles in the last eight. They then needed a shoot-out in the semi-finals, edging past OVB Beach Girls.
Hungarian side OVB were then on the losing side of a decisive set once more, as Westsite Amsterdam pipped them to the bronze medals.
On the men's side, HÍR-SAT BHC got the better of BHC Zagreb of Croatia in the final, winning 2:0 after set wins of 26:20 and 24:19.
HÍR-SAT won their first group A match 2:1 and from then on won every match without dropping a set en route to the final, dispatching of countrymen SC Squadra Buda in the quarter-finals and France's GFCA Beach Handball in the semis.
Zagreb's journey to the gold medal match was not so straightforward. Also starting in group A, they won three and lost three, needing a win over BMP Benalmádena Maravillas in their final match to scrape through in fourth.
They caused an upset by beating group B winners GRD Leça - Spar 2:0 in the quarter-finals, then got past HEI Beach Handball 2:1 in the semi-finals.
Danish side HEI won bronze, this time taking a shoot-out win, over GFCA.
Earlier in the afternoon the best goalkeeper, best defender and MVP on both the men's and women's sides were announced, making up the All-Star teams for the ebt Finals. Click here to see the full teams as voted for by the fans.