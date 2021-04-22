Rewind: The 2000 EHF Beach Handball EURO

The winners’ story

Andrei Kurchau fired Belarus to glory in Gaeta, finishing top scorer with 98 points – some 19 points ahead of his nearest challenger.

And the sharp-shooting Belarusian has nothing but fond memories of his time in Italy.

“It was nice to win a European title. Not everyone can boast it. In 2000, nations like Spain or Turkey seemed to have a bigger chance to win, because they had better facilities – they had actual beaches, while we didn’t.

“When you are going to a tournament, you always hope to win it. However, our triumph was quite unexpected for many, and to some extent even for ourselves. But we had prepared thoroughly for a few months. We had a 10-day training camp in Yuzhny, Ukraine, where we had three to four training sessions every day before we played two or three tournaments in Germany.

“I had a good chemistry with my teammate Siarhei Ubozhanka. He set up probably 60 or 70 per cent of my goals, most of which were in-flight goals which counted as two points. I was happy to end up as a top scorer of the competition, leaving my closest rival far behind.

“I never played beach handball again after the EURO in 2000, but it helped me to become a more complete player. I still live in Germany, and many people are surprised to learn that Belarus won the first European Championship in beach handball and that I was a member of that team. It is an accomplishment that I am still very proud of.”

Ukraine take first women’s title

The women’s competition followed a similar story to the men’s as Ukraine – who like the Belarussian men – finished second in the preliminary round before going to glory.

The Ukrainian side had lost once in the first round to the German team who won all seven of their matches. However, it was the Eastern Europeans who had the last laugh in the final.

Ukraine stormed to a huge first set win – 22:7 – before Germany sent the tie to a shoot-out. It was there that the Ukrainians held their nerve to win 2:1 to spark wild scenes of celebration.