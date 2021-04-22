EHF Congress 2021: Day 1 Preview

All eyes will be on the elections when the EHF Congress 2021 gathers for its first sessions on Friday in Vienna.

While the very beginning in the morning is reserved for the reports from the EHF President, the Secretary General as well from the EHF’s technical commission, the congress’ second part will decide on who governs European handball for the next four years, from 2021 to 2025.

139 nominations have been received for the 53 positions that can be voted for. The interest for the top positions in European handball is high.

First up are the positions in the EHF Executive Committee, including those of the president, the vice president and the chairpersons of the technical commissions.

Furthermore, the members of these technical commissions – Competitions Commission, Methods Commission, Beach Handball Commission – will be elected.

Elections also take place for the Comptrollers, the EHF Court of Handball, the EHF Court of Arbitration, the EHF Court of Arbitration Council and for the new Nation Committees for men and women.

While timings are subject to change, the congress’ first day is likely to end with the nominations for the IHF Congress. Motions as well as the time for awards would then be scheduled for Saturday.

