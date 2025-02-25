Yahia Omar: “We are a different team now, much more settled”
The Match of the Week in round 13 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 on Thursday pits the top-two teams in group A against each other in France: Paris Saint-Germain Handball host One Veszprém HC. The duel marks a special occasion for PSG right back Yahia Omar, who previously spent five years with the Hungarian side.
This is a special game for me, there is a lot of personal motivation for me to beat Veszprém and to help the team finishing second.