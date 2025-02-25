Yahia Omar: “We are a different team now, much more settled”

Six years ago, when Yahia Omar joined Veszprém from Zamalek SC, many handball fans didn’t know quite what to make of him. Especially since he was one of the first Egyptian players to appear in the EHF Champions League, long after former star Hussein Zaky.

But it didn’t take Omar long to prove that he is one of the best right backs in the world, and he opened the door to Europe for many more Egyptian players.

“I’m very proud of that, even though it has to be noted that players like Mohammad Sanad and Mohamed Mamdouh also played in Europe then. But I guess that when clubs saw I was able to adapt in such a big club, they started to trust more Egyptian players,” Omar says.

“I am really proud of all the achievements we have done, and we can also see how much of a benefit it is for the national team that we all play the EHF Champions League.”