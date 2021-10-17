Rocasa claim commanding win in Iberian derby

The two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria made a big step towards round 3. In the first-leg match of an all-Iberian derby, the Spanish side enjoyed a commanding home win against A.R.C.Alpendorada from Portugal, 33:22.

Rocasa's Katarina Pavlovic contributed to her team's big win by scoring 12 goals from 12 attempts

as many as ten teams are already through to the next stage following the weekend games; nine of them won double-headers

returning on the European stage after a three-year absence, WHC Vardar won the first leg at KHF Prishtina, 39:35

the tie HRK Grude (BIH) vs Sokol Pisek (CZE) was also scheduled as a double-header, but the Czech side progressed to round 3 after a 38:27 win in the first leg, as Grude had to travel back to Bosnia Herzegovina due to Covid-19 issues

nine more double-headers, plus six second-leg encounters, will be played from 22 to 24 October

Kristanstad through after narrow win

The closest fight in a double-header was seen in the Slovenian town of Ajdovscina, where the local side ZRK Mlinotest Ajdocscina hosted Sweden's Kristianstad Handboll.

After a 26:26 draw on Thursday, Kristianstad claimed a narrow 20:19 in a low-scoring game the next day, which allowed them to reach round 3.