Romanian and German duels in the spotlight

While group I features an all-German clash between Rhein-Neckar and Hannover, HBC Nantes will try to keep their winning streak going at home against Zabrze.

In group II, Nexe eye second straight win in the main round with new coaching staff. Skjern Handbold travel to Partille to face IK Sävehof in a Scandinavian derby.

In group III, the round 1 winners from Flensburg and Schaffhausen are tested in tough away challenges – and Vojvodina’s new arrival Petar Djordjic will face his former club.

The Romanian derby between Dinamo Bucuresti and CSM Constanta highlights the round in group IV, while reigning champions Füchse Berlin aim to extend their winning streak in the competition to 11 matches when they host Sporting CP.