Romanian and German duels in the spotlight

19 February 2024, 13:00

While group I features an all-German clash between Rhein-Neckar and Hannover, HBC Nantes will try to keep their winning streak going at home against Zabrze.

In group II, Nexe eye second straight win in the main round with new coaching staff. Skjern Handbold travel to Partille to face IK Sävehof in a Scandinavian derby.

In group III, the round 1 winners from Flensburg and Schaffhausen are tested in tough away challenges – and Vojvodina’s new arrival Petar Djordjic will face his former club.

The Romanian derby between Dinamo Bucuresti and CSM Constanta highlights the round in group IV, while reigning champions Füchse Berlin aim to extend their winning streak in the competition to 11 matches when they host Sporting CP.

GROUP I

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Gornik Zabrze (POL)
Tuesday 20 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes are currently co-leaders of the group, tied with Hannover-Burgdorf with four points
  • after one round, Zabrze are third in the group with two points, along with Rhein-Neckar
  • both teams won their first main round game last week, Nantes in Hannover (38:32) and Zabrze against Rhein-Neckar (29:26)
  • with 49 goals scored, Zabrze’s Taras Minotskyi is currently the fourth-best scorer in the EHF European League
  • the two teams have never played against each other in European competitions
  • both teams won their domestic confrontations last weekend: Nantes against Saint-Raphaël (35:31) and Zabrze against Gdansk (33:32)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Tuesday 20 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hannover-Burgdorf are current co-leaders of group I with four points, but lost their first European game of the season last week against Nantes (32:38)
  • Rhein-Neckar are third in the group after round 1, with two points, and lost last week against Zabrze (26:29)
  • this match will be the first one ever between the two teams in European competitions
  • Rhein-Neckar and Hannover, however, already faced each other once in the Bundesliga this season, and Hannover took the points (34:29)
  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen’s Juri Knorr is the current third-best scorer of the EHF European League, with 51 goals
  • last weekend in the Bundesliga, Rhein-Neckar lost 26:35 at home against Flensburg, while Hannover caused a major sensation, beating top side Magdeburg 28:27

20240219 ELM R2 Preview Quote Nantes
We got few injured players but we have to adapt ourselves and find solutions. We are going to play against a Polish team with lot of character. It’s going to be a big battle, at home.
Grégory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Zabrze
We know that Nantes have huge ambitions this season, but we will definitely not go out on the court with our heads down. We want to show our best side and we want to show our character.
Tomasz Strzabala
Head coach, Górnik Zabrze
240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Löwen
Hannover are certainly an unpleasant team with a strong squad. We need a very good tempo game from a well-organised defence. Therefore, discipline is very important against Hannover.
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

GROUP II

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Skjern Handbold (DEN)
Tuesday 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sävehof want to return to the winning track after Nexe stopped their six-game unbeaten streak; Skjern is coming after a big 45:31 win against Gorenje Velenje
  • Savehof's Simon Möller is the second-best goalkeeper of the competition with 87 saves at 39 per cent save efficiency; Skjern's Tim Winkler has 72 saves at 34 per cent efficiency
  • Skjern have played against Sävehof four times so far and won two of those encounters while one match ended in a draw
  • both sides have almost equal success in attack - Sävehof scored 235 goals in six EHF European League matches, while Skjern is at 236
  • Sävehof beat Skövde 30:29 in a strong match and kept the lead in the Swedish championship

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nexe parted ways with head coach Branko Tamse and his assistant coach Albin Eter after a surprising 33:38 defeat against Sesvete in the domestic league only two days before the EHF European League match
  • Nexe's Marko Bezjak and Fahrudin Melic both played for Gorenje Velenje in the past
  • Luka Moslavac leads Nexe's attack with 35 goals scored and 36 assists, while Velenje's top scorer is Tilen Sokolic with 45 goals
  • the Croatian team are on a two-game positive streak; Gorenje Velenje have three defeats in the last four games with the last win in November 2024 against REBI Balonmano Cuenca
  • this will be their fifth mutual encounter in the European competitions, both sides have two wins on their account

20240213 RK NEXE IK SAVEHOF (60) (1)
Swedish teams always feel that they’ve got nothing to lose, but everything to win, when playing against Danish teams. Their league is stronger than ours, so for us this will be a big challenge
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof
Zoran Jovicic
Every European match is a handball festival for us. We have already done a lot by being among the best 16 teams in the EHF European League. I expect a very difficult match, we will do our best to match Nexe, who are considered the favourites. We will give our maximum in every European match, but especially at home, and try to surprise our opponents.
Zoran Jovicic
Head coach, RK Gorenje Velenje
Ivan Srsen
A very difficult night is behind us, after an unexpected defeat in the domestic championship, we have an extremely difficult match ahead of us. We will play against a team that is very good, especially when they play at home. We did a good training and video analysis in order to better detect their strengths and weaknesses. Definitely, we have to play much more aggressive and stronger in defence and try to correct the mistakes we made in the last game.
Ivan Sršen
Right back, RK Nexe

GROUP III

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs. Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Tuesday 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Bjerringbro-Silkeborg were defeated 28:38 at Flensburg in round 1 and remain on two points
  • Schaffhausen took a close 27:24 in their main round opener against Vojvodina and rank second on four points currently
  • both sides duel in the third different competition already: in the 2006/07 Cup Winners’ Cup, BSV won the Last 16 pairing on aggregate, in the 2016/17 EHF Champions League group phase, the Danish side was victorious twice
  • the 2022/23 EHF European League top scorer Odinn Thor Rikhardsson is Kadetten’s best scorer of the competition by now with 37 goals, while William Bogojevic and Patrick Boldsen have each netted 30 times for Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
  • BSV took bronze in the Danish Cup last weekend, beating Frederica 32:31 in the placement match after a 28:31 defeat after extra time against Aalborg in the semi-final; Schaffhausen are still on top of the Swiss league after a 33:30 win against Zurich

Vojvodina (SRB) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • for the first time ever both sides lock horns in an official match
  • Vojvodina gave Kadetten a tough fight last week, but lost 24:27 – the third defeat in this EHF European League season for the defending EHF European Cup champions, who are on two points
  • Flensburg did not have any problem with Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and top the group with four points
  • Vojvodina’s new arrival, Serbian Peter Djordjic, played for Flensburg twice, from 2009 until 2013 and from 2015 to 2017; he arrived from Benfica in January
  • on Flenburg’s side, it is unclear whether Dutch right back Kay Smits will come back this season after his myocarditis
  • the 35:16 against RK Ub was Vojvodina’s 16th victory in the same number of matches in the Serbian league, while Flensburg consolidated their third rank in the German league with a 35:26 away win at Rhein-Neckar Löwen

240213 ELM Review 1 Quote Vojvodina
What can we say about a team that has semi-finalists and finalists of the World or European Championship? A team that, in my opinion, is in the top 5 teams in Europe? For our club, for our Vojvodina, this match is a reward for all the effort and results in European competitions in previous years. Of course we don't go out with a white flag, especially not at home.
Boris Rojević
Head coach, Vojvodina

GROUP IV

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Tuesday, 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Füchse are on a seven-match winning streak and can open a four-point lead with a win here, cementing their status as favourites for a quarter-final berth
  • the German side have won the last 10 matches in the second-tier European competition, the third-largest winning streak, with the largest being 14 matches, set by fellow German side SC Magdeburg
  • Füchse and Sporting are in the top five for the largest number of wins in the EHF European League Men; the German side is leading the way with 40 wins in 51 matches, while Sporting are fifth, with 24 wins in 45 matches
  • Füchse are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions, with their latest win coming against Lemgo in the Bundesliga on Saturday, 30:26
  • the two sides have met once in the EHF European League Men, with Füchse taking a 29:19 win in March 2021

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs CSM Constanta (ROU)
Tuesday, 20 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two sides are on the top two places in the Romanian league, with Dinamo leading the way with 51 points from 17 matches, while Constanta are second, with 40 points
  • Constanta’s coach, George Buricea, has replaced Dinamo’s coach Xavi Pascual as the Romania men’s national team coach this February, after Romania finished 22nd at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Dinamo have the second-best attack from the group matches onwards, with 251 goals scored in seven matches, five less than Flensburg
  • the two sides have met 12 times in the last four years, with Dinamo taking nine wins, Constanta winning twice and another match ending in a stalemate
  • this season, Dinamo have won both matches, on their home court, 26:25 in the final of the Romanian Supercup and 31:25 in the Romanian league

Jaron Siewert
Sporting are playing a nearly perfect season so far with a lot of very talented young players who already show their high potential on the big stages like the EHF European League or even the EHF EURO at the beginning of the year. As it is our home game, we want to win this big fight to make a big step towards the quarter-finals.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
Ricardo Costa (1)
It will be a very difficult game, against one of the best teams in the world, a team with a great deal of individual quality. In my opinion, they have one of the best players in the world right now, Gidsel. But we are prepared and we have to look at our qualities as well. We also have a great defence, capable of stopping the best in the world.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
Miklos Rosta
I think this game will be really tough and we will have to give our best on the court, in order to take the two points. This game will be like a final for us, we need to be full-focus all 60 minutes to win. Constanta is a really good team, we have met them twice already this season, but no game is like the other. I hope a lot of fans will come and support us.
Miklós Rosta
Line player, Dinamo Bucuresti
George Buricea
Against Dinamo it's a long time rivalry, Constanța have played against them in the European Cup 17 years ago and as far as I remember we qualified further. The history is in our favor and it will be a tough match against a galactic team that will have the support of their own fans. We're ready to give our best, we want only wins out of these two encounters with Dinamo!
George Buricea
Head coach, CSM Constanta

Main photo © Sporting CP

MAL4802
