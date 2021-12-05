Romanian sides bounce back at home

AHC Potaissa Turda and CS Minaur Baia Mare lost their away matches in round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 last weekend, but both Romanian sides took revenge at home in the second leg to reach the Last 16.

Following a surprising 30:28 loss in Kosovo, former Men's Challenge Cup winners Turda beat KH Besa Famgas 29:26, while Baia Mare beat RK Partizan 28:23 after a 30:26 defeat in Serbia.

SKA Minsk, who are also former Men's Challenge Cup winners, bounced back at home as their 34:22 win against Besiktas JS was more than enough to make up for the 28:25 loss in the first leg

in the two double-headers of the weekend, Swedish team Alingsås HK defeated HK Tallinn in Estonia 68:50 on aggregate, while Russia's SKIF Krasnodar beat MSK Povazska Bystrica 53:49 on aggregate in Slovakia

in the Czech derby, Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje lost 32:28 at HC Robe Zubri but went through thanks to their 35:27 home win in the first leg

IFK Skövde HK (SWE) and A.C. PAOK (GRE) booked their tickets to the next stage with their wins in double-headers last week

the Last 16 draw will take place at 11am CET on Tuesday 7 December; Last 16 matches will be played on 12/13 and 19/20 February 2022

All three Russian teams progress

Three teams represented Russia in round 3 – and all three sides managed to reach the Last 16.

HC Victor, who had beaten Bianco Monte Drama 1986 in Greece 41:39, enjoyed a bigger advantage at home, scoring 41 goals again and conceding just 30.

SKIF Krasnodar, who agreed to play a double-header at MSK Povazska Bystrica, won both games, 25:22 and 28:27.

SGAU-Saratov were eliminated by Polva Serviti in the Last 16 of the same competition last season. After a 25:24 victory in the first leg, a 23:23 draw in Estonia was enough for Saratov to take revenge in a hard-fought tie.