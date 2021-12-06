Portela: “Playing against Benfica is always special”

HBC Nantes right wing Pedro Portela knows what it means to play against SL Benfica.

The Portuguese international played 11 seasons for Sporting CP, with the derbies against their red-and-white domestic rivals among the highlights of each season.

Three years after swapping the Portuguese league for the French championship, Portela is set to meet Benfica once again – with Nantes in the standout tie of round 6 of the EHF European League Men 2021/22 group phase on Tuesday (live at EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

“Playing against Benfica was always special for being a great derby. Now this game is only special for being a Portuguese team,” Portela told eurohandball.com.